Huawei Launches F5G-A Series Products for Five Industrial Intelligence Scenarios

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Huawei successfully held the optical summit themed “Accelerate F5G-A, Amplify Intelligence”. At the summit, Huawei launched new F5G Advanced (F5G-A) products based on the “3 In 3 Out” trends, with an aim to boost industrial intelligence.

“Facing the intelligent era, the optical industry has accelerated its ‘3 In 3 Out’ trends,” noted Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, at the summit. “More than 9000 all-optical campuses around the world have implemented Fiber-in Copper-out. In terms of fgOTN-in SDH-out, SDH has been replaced by fgOTN in industries such as electric power and transportation, and large-scale fgOTN deployment has been started. For Optical-sensing-in Hard-work-out, optical fiber sensing has been commercially used in more than 80 cases. Huawei calls on all industry customers and partners to seize new ‘3 In 3 Out’ opportunities and accelerate industrial intelligence together.”

“Fiber-in Copper-out”: For home network scenarios, Huawei launched a new Wi-Fi 7 ONT — Huawei OptiXstar EN8145 — to help ISPs upgrade its service package from 100Mbps to 1000Mbps level, providing users with ultimate Wi-Fi experience while supporting high-speed access of home storage.

For campus scenarios such as classrooms and offices, Huawei has updated its FTTO 2.0 solution and launched the industry’s first high-density and ultra-10Gbps optical terminal —Huawei OptiXstar P884E — achieving 12.5/25Gbps coverage. Four OptiXstar series Wi-Fi 7 optical terminals and optical gateways (including W617E) have been released, covering hospitals, hotels, and education network scenarios, to develop a new standard configuration for Wi-Fi 7 intelligent campuses.

fgOTN-in SDH-out: For communication networks in industries such as electric power and transportation, Huawei launched the industry’s first optical transmission product portfolio that supports the fgOTN standard in an E2E manner —Huawei OptiXtrans E6600/9600 — helping to build a solid and reliable communication network for these industries. In smart power distribution and consumption scenarios, Huawei released the high-speed power line communications (HPLC) dual-mode solution, which raises the meter collection success rate to 99.9%. For 300 households, this solution shortens the collection time from 15 minutes to 1 minute, achieving reliable and quick meter collection. All this drives the digital and intelligent upgrade of the electric power industry.

Moreover, Huawei extends ” fgOTN-in SDH-out” from WANs to data centers. For ultra-large-scale intelligent computing cluster network, Huawei launched Huawei OptiXtrans DC808, an all-optical switch, to address issues such as difficult expansion of traditional networks and low reliability caused by failure-prone optical modules. With the all-optical cross-connect OXC technology introduced to data center networks, the switch supports flexible expansion of networking capabilities, eliminates the need for optical modules, and cuts the fault rate by 20%. In addition, it also supports long-term smooth evolution from 400G to 1.6T.

Optical-sensing-in Hard-work-out: Huawei also released an intelligent gas leakage detection product —Huawei OptiXsense ES100 — based on spectral sensing technologies to ensure urban gas safety. Huawei’s solution improves the precision by 40%, prolongs the service life by 50%, and eliminates the need to replace batteries in 3 years. It has been in use in Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone for half a year, with its precision and reliability fully verified.

We call on all industry customers and partners to join us in seizing new “3 In 3 Out” opportunities, and to accelerate industrial intelligence. Together, we can achieve win-win results in the intelligent era.

