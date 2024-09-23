AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

FluoRok raises £7.7m ($9.8m) to transform the safety and sustainability of fluorochemical production

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

OXFORD, England, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FluoRok, an Oxford-based start-up, has raised £7.7m to scale-up, manufacture and commercialise novel fluorochemical reagents and battery electrolyte salts. The oversubscribed round was led by BGF alongside Green Generation Fund and included battery specialist Volta Energy Technologies, current investors (Oxford Science Enterprises and University of Oxford), Excellis Holding and angels.

FluoRok team

Founded in 2022, FluoRok is a University of Oxford spin-out that has developed an innovative patented method to access fluorochemicals, chemicals containing the element fluorine and key to global energy transition, healthcare and food supply.

With a growing market valued at $24bn, fluorochemical manufacturing relies on a centuries-old, carbon-intensive process centred around hydrogen fluoride (HF), a highly-toxic, hazardous and difficult-to-handle chemical. FluoRok has developed a safe and sustainable approach completely bypassing HF and providing environmentally friendly access to fluorochemicals while reducing process costs. FluoRok’s groundbreaking innovation has gained substantial traction, attracting numerous potential customers across core markets of Li-ion battery electrolyte salts and agrochemicals.

The funding will support team growth and expanded production facilities for the initial supply of fluorinating reagents and lithium hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6), a key component of lithium-ion batteries.

Dr Gabriele Pupo, CEO and founder of FluoRok, said: “We are delighted to welcome BGF, Green Generation Fund and Volta Energy Technologies to our investor base. Their experience of building breakthrough businesses in battery and sustainable technologies is invaluable. With an outstanding investor syndicate, we continue our mission to make fluorochemicals production safer, cheaper, and more sustainable. This investment is critical in scaling and commercialising our proprietary technology with partners across the global fluorochemical supply chain, and in accelerating technology that will provide a reliable and localised supply of a key component of Li-ion batteries.”

Dennis Atkinson, investor at BGF, said: “FluoRok’s approach transforms the safety and sustainability of fluorochemical production while reducing costs. Particularly encouraging is significant early demand from customers worldwide and we look forward to supporting FluoRok’s journey to disrupt the global market and reach commercial scale.”

Manon Littek, founding partner at Green Generation Fund, said: “FluoRok’s revolutionary process offers a breakthrough for the fluorination industry, enabling access to compounds fundamental to energy transition, global food supply, and health. As we continue our mission toward a resilient and sustainable future, GGF is thrilled to partner with a future global leader in fluorination and supply chain independence.”

Dr Jeff Chamberlain, CEO and Founder of Volta Energy Technologies said: “Volta is enthused and eager to support FluoRok as it commercialises and scales its unique fluorinating agents. The use of FluoRok’s reagents in the battery industry promises to enable production of fluorinated electrolyte salts, like LiPF6, without the use of toxic and corrosive hydrofluoric acid. This will reduce barrier-to-entry to the electrolyte industry in Europe and North America. Beyond the battery industry, numerous applications for FluoRok reagents provide potential to have an impact in many global markets.”

Notes:
www.fluorok.com www.bgf.co.uk  www.greengenerationfund.com
www.volta.vc

Enquiries info@fluorok.com

FluoRok Logo

 

SOURCE FluoRok Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.