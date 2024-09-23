AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

3B Scientific Acquires Veterinary Simulator Industries

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 3B Scientific, a global leader in the manufacturing and marketing of medical and scientific educational products, announced today that it has acquired Veterinary Simulator Industries (VSI), a leading developer of veterinary simulation models.

3B Scientific Logo

Founded with a commitment to advancing veterinary education, VSI has developed a range of highly realistic and effective veterinary simulators that are redefining how veterinary training is delivered. With a focus on quality and innovation, VSI’s products provide a practical, hands-on approach to veterinary education, meeting the diverse needs of educators and students around the world. “Veterinary Simulator Industries is widely recognized for its outstanding veterinary training solutions, which perfectly complement our extensive range of educational tools. We are thrilled to welcome VSI into the 3B Scientific family. By combining our strengths in product development, manufacturing, and global distribution, we aim to set new standards in veterinary education, offering unparalleled resources to training institutions and professionals worldwide” commented Todd Murray, CEO of 3B Scientific.

David Jackson, Managing Director of Veterinary Simulator Industries, added: “Joining forces with 3B Scientific is an exciting step forward for VSI. The global reach of the 3B Scientific Group and commitment to innovation will enable us to further develop our product line and deliver even greater value to the veterinary education community. Together, we look forward to creating more advanced, realistic simulators and expanding access to high-quality training tools.”

About the 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific, established in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, is a global provider of state-of-the-art medical simulators and educational products for healthcare and veterinary training. With a presence in over 120 countries, the 3B Scientific Group continues to drive its mission of advancing the delivery of medical and veterinary education worldwide.

For more information about 3B Scientific, visit www.3bscientific.com.

About Veterinary Simulator Industries

Veterinary Simulator Industries (VSI) is a leading developer of high-quality veterinary simulators, designed to offer realistic, hands-on training experiences that enhance veterinary education and training. VSI’s products are trusted by educators and professionals globally for their realism and educational effectiveness.

To learn more about VSI, visit www.vetsimulators.com.

 

SOURCE 3B Scientific

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.