RuggON Debuts at the Largest Mining Expo, MINExpo 2024 Showcasing Rugged Solutions for the Trillion-Dollar Mining Market

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RuggON, a Ubiqconn company specializing in rugged mobile solutions, is excited to announce its participation in MINExpo 2024, the world’s largest mining technology and solutions exhibition, taking place from September 24th to 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitors are invited to explore RuggON’s innovative rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions at booth 3043.

At MINExpo, RuggON will showcase its latest advancements in rugged technology designed to meet the rigorous demands of the mining industry. The company’s devices are engineered to endure extreme conditions, offering unmatched reliability, durability, and performance to support uninterrupted operations in critical mining environments.

According to the 2024 Global Metals and Minerals Market Report by GII Global Information, the market is projected to reach $10,197.23 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. As the mining industry embraces electric vehicle (EV) revolutions, green technologies, and advances in digitization and automation, there is a growing need for innovative solutions that enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. The miniaturization of wireless technologies and integration of satellite communications, AI, and Big Data analytics are expected to drive significant progress in metal and mineral production.

RuggON’s rugged mobile computing solutions, designed for mining vehicles and machinery, will be featured prominently at MINExpo. Highlights include specialized vehicle mounted computers like the 12.1″ VX-601, 10.4″ VULCAN, and 7″ Vortex, as well as rugged tablets such as the 10.1″ PX501. These products are engineered to perform reliably in harsh environments, addressing challenges such as high dust levels, extreme temperatures, and intense vibrations. They also support real-time communication and data transmission, crucial for efficient mining operations.

“Our participation in MINExpo 2024 underscores our commitment to providing the best rugged computing solutions for mining professionals,” said Tim Tsai, North America CEO of Ubiqconn (RuggON’s parent company). “We are eager to demonstrate how our products can enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity in the mining industry.”

Attendees at MINExpo will have the opportunity to see RuggON’s rugged products in action, interact with experts, and explore how these technologies can transform mining operations. Visit RuggON at booth 3043 to learn more.

For additional information about RuggON and its offerings, please visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON’s LinkedIn.

About RuggON

RuggON Corp. is a a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn’s advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market. With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit our website http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ruggon-debuts-at-the-largest-mining-expo-minexpo-2024-showcasing-rugged-solutions-for-the-trillion-dollar-mining-market-302254243.html

SOURCE RuggON