JETOUR RHD Models Debut in South Africa, Boosting Globalization Through Wildlife Conservation

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 20, 2024, local time, JETOUR held a launch event in Johannesburg, South Africa, introducing two RHD models: JETOUR DASHING and X70PLUS, which marks JETOUR’s acceleration in global expansion. At the launch event, JETOUR also announced a strategic partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), one of the world’s leading wildlife conservation organizations. This collaboration demonstrates JETOUR’s practical commitment to sustainable development while growing rapidly.

The two models launched are representatives of JETOUR’s family travel series. They have gained wide recognition in the global market such as Saudi Arabia, Angola, Uruguay and Peru, consistently among the top sellers in their segment.

Li Xueyong, President of JETOUR Auto, emphasized at the event, “As a user-centric company, we have fully prepared for this competitive and mature market, including extensive customer research, product R&D, and network service planning. The launch of DASHING and X70PLUS is just the beginning. We plan to introduce more off-road and hybrid models led by the T2.”

Since its inception in 2018, JETOUR has adhered to its unique “Travel+” strategy, with global cumulative sales exceeding 1.22 million units. JETOUR have established over 600 sales and service networks, covering regions such as the Middle East, South America, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto, stated, “We have been focusing on the South African market for a long time. By the end of this year, we will establish 40 sales networks and aim for 2,000-unit sales, with a cumulative sales goal of 20,000 units over the next three years.”

In addition to the launch of new models, JETOUR announced the strategic partnership with CCF for wildlife conservation. JETOUR will work with the renowned media company Discovery Channel to produce a documentary on cheetah conservation and promote the “Protect the Cheetah” campaign worldwide. This campaign aims to raise public awareness and encourage participation in cheetah conservation. JETOUR will also support CCF by adopting cheetahs and donating vehicles for official use, contributing to wildlife protection.

JETOUR is embarking on a new journey of public good from South Africa, known as a “wildlife paradise.” JETOUR’s partnership with CCF marks the beginning of its global charitable initiatives, reflecting the philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere”. In the future, JETOUR will continue its dedication to sustainable social and environmental practices, committed to fulfilling social responsibilities as a global brand.

SOURCE JETOUR AUTO

Latest News

