  • new product

Huawei Launches Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution, Facilitating Precision Healthcare with AI

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Huawei teamed up with partners to launch the Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution at the healthcare session named Enhancing Inclusivity to Amplify Healthcare Intelligence. This solution implements AI-assisted diagnosis and intelligent quality control, facilitating precision healthcare as well as hierarchical diagnosis and treatment.

Huawei and partners launch the Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Participants of the launch ceremony were: Sun Pengfei, Vice President of Huawei Global Public Sector; Hou Yu, Founder and CEO of MED Imaging AI; Zhang Yu, General Manager of Wanxiang Medical Technology Co., Ltd.; Sun Fenglei, Product Strategy Director of Beijing DeepWise Technology Co., Ltd.; and Liu Zheng, Business Development Director of KFBIO.

AI Enablement, Achieving Precise and Consistent Diagnosis and Treatment

Medical image data accounts for 80% of clinical data. AI is used to fully explore the value of such data, which is critical to clinical diagnosis, decision-making, and disease prevention. Incorporating AI, computing, storage, and network, Huawei’s Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution works with the innovative applications of industry partners to implement AI-based quality control and diagnosis, significantly improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. So far, this solution has been implemented in projects like the Fourth People’s Hospital of Shenyang.

In medical imaging, this solution can intelligently identify and score the quality of images. The accuracy of AI quality control reaches 98%, boosting image quality. In addition, the solution supports the intelligent segmentation, detection, and quantitative analysis of image data, and can automatically complete AI analysis and auxiliary diagnosis, effectively reduces the missed diagnosis rate. The diagnosis time is shortened by 40%, significantly increasing the diagnosis and treatment efficiency. For ultrasounds, this solution uses digital and intelligent imaging devices running on the OpenHarmony. With the AI device-edge synergy architecture deployed in the center, AI and low latency video transmission help achieve one-stop, real-time AI-assisted diagnosis and centralized quality control regionwide. Ultrasound quality control can now realize full coverage instead of just conducting spot checks. The end-to-end delay of all-domain AI-assisted diagnosis is less than 150 ms, which facilitates continuous improvement of ultrasound diagnosis quality and efficiency across the region.

All-Scenario Innovation, Accelerating Healthcare Intelligence

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and President of the Global Public Sector, said that the next few years hold important opportunities for digital and intelligent technologies to propel the high-quality development of healthcare. Huawei focuses on root technologies and continuously innovates and optimize scenario-specific solutions for the healthcare industry, such as the Smart Ward, Smart Hospital Campus, and Telemedicine. To date, Huawei has served over 5000 healthcare institutions in more than 110 countries and regions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/huawei-launches-medical-technology-digitalization-2-0-solution-facilitating-precision-healthcare-with-ai-302255063.html

SOURCE Huawei

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

