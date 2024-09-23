HSG Laser Showcases Globalization Strategy and Technological Innovation at 2024 Global Partner Conference

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 23, 2024, HSG Laser successfully hosted its Global Partner Conference in Suzhou, China. The event brought together nearly 600 global partners and clients to explore emerging trends in intelligent manufacturing and sheet metal processing, while fostering deeper international collaboration.

Since establishing its presence in Suzhou in 2017, HSG Laser has significantly contributed to the region’s economic development. Wu Lie, Deputy Director of the Suzhou Industrial Park Management Committee, acknowledged the company’s positive impact and emphasized the market potential of the sector, noting that in 2023, the industrial output value of intelligent manufacturing and sheet metal processing in the area reached an impressive 20.2 billion RMB.

Over the past 18 years, HSG Laser has remained at the forefront of technological innovation, maintaining an unwavering commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction. As a leader in intelligent metal shaping equipment, the company has evolved from simply selling machines to offering comprehensive solutions tailored to customer needs. Liu Yang, head of HSG’s Suzhou headquarters, highlighted this customer-centric approach: “Choosing HSG Laser means partnering with a trusted ally to navigate market challenges and ensure long-term success.”

HSG’s globalization strategy is designed to accelerate customer growth worldwide. By integrating global resources and expanding its market footprint, HSG now serves over 100 international markets, including North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Asia. The company’s vision is to achieve full globalization by 2028, with its Tokyo R&D center driving innovation, adhering to the highest quality standards from Europe and the U.S., and scaling global manufacturing from its newly established Thailand factory.

A major highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the Suzhou HSG Yangtze River Delta Laser Industrial Park, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing growth. Attendees were given the opportunity to tour the factory and explore HSG’s cutting-edge technologies, which span sheet metal and heavy pipe cutting, innovative chuck designs, 3D five-axis technology, robotic automatic welding, and fully automated production solutions.

The 2024 HSG Laser Global Partner Conference signals a new chapter in the company’s journey toward innovation and excellence. As HSG strengthens its partnerships and expands its global reach, it solidifies its position as a key player in the international manufacturing industry, committed to driving productivity and sustainable development on a global scale.

