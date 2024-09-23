AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HSG Laser Showcases Globalization Strategy and Technological Innovation at 2024 Global Partner Conference

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 23, 2024, HSG Laser successfully hosted its Global Partner Conference in Suzhou, China. The event brought together nearly 600 global partners and clients to explore emerging trends in intelligent manufacturing and sheet metal processing, while fostering deeper international collaboration.

Since establishing its presence in Suzhou in 2017, HSG Laser has significantly contributed to the region’s economic development. Wu Lie, Deputy Director of the Suzhou Industrial Park Management Committee, acknowledged the company’s positive impact and emphasized the market potential of the sector, noting that in 2023, the industrial output value of intelligent manufacturing and sheet metal processing in the area reached an impressive 20.2 billion RMB.

Over the past 18 years, HSG Laser has remained at the forefront of technological innovation, maintaining an unwavering commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction. As a leader in intelligent metal shaping equipment, the company has evolved from simply selling machines to offering comprehensive solutions tailored to customer needs. Liu Yang, head of HSG’s Suzhou headquarters, highlighted this customer-centric approach: “Choosing HSG Laser means partnering with a trusted ally to navigate market challenges and ensure long-term success.”

HSG’s globalization strategy is designed to accelerate customer growth worldwide. By integrating global resources and expanding its market footprint, HSG now serves over 100 international markets, including North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Asia. The company’s vision is to achieve full globalization by 2028, with its Tokyo R&D center driving innovation, adhering to the highest quality standards from Europe and the U.S., and scaling global manufacturing from its newly established Thailand factory.

A major highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the Suzhou HSG Yangtze River Delta Laser Industrial Park, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing growth. Attendees were given the opportunity to tour the factory and explore HSG’s cutting-edge technologies, which span sheet metal and heavy pipe cutting, innovative chuck designs, 3D five-axis technology, robotic automatic welding, and fully automated production solutions.

The 2024 HSG Laser Global Partner Conference signals a new chapter in the company’s journey toward innovation and excellence. As HSG strengthens its partnerships and expands its global reach, it solidifies its position as a key player in the international manufacturing industry, committed to driving productivity and sustainable development on a global scale.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hsg-laser-showcases-globalization-strategy-and-technological-innovation-at-2024-global-partner-conference-302254917.html

SOURCE HSG Laser Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.