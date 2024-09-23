Acclime increases its service offering in UAE with the acquisition of Alpha Management

SINGAPORE and DUBAI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime, providing businesses with corporate, governance, and advisory services throughout Asia and major markets, announces today that it has expanded its presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by completing the acquisition of Alpha Management Limited.

Founded in 2007 by Mr. Shaukat Murad, Alpha Management Limited is a pioneer in the corporate services sector in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Regulated as a Designated Non-Financial Business Profession (DNFBP) in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Alpha Management caters to businesses, investors and high net worth individuals in providing a comprehensive array of professional services, covering formation, governance and compliance reporting needs.

The business will enhance Acclime’s existing UAE operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi by adding an impressive portfolio of top-tier clients and expanding the overall scope of services. A rebranding of Alpha Management to Acclime is expected in early 2025.

Martin Crawford, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Acclime, explained: “This strategic acquisition of Alpha Management reaffirms Acclime’s dedication to expanding in the Middle East and strengthens our position in the region, building upon our previous acquisition. We are delighted to have such a strong presence in the UAE and use it as our base for firmly placing the Middle East on Acclime’s map.”

Rajiv Kumar Singh, Managing Director, Acclime Middle East, added: “I am thrilled to welcome the Alpha Management team to the Acclime family. We continue to focus on providing a platform for MNCs and investors across the Middle East while enhancing our clients’ experience by contributing our global expertise in advisory, international expansion and professional services. Through this acquisition, we will further expand the possibilities for our clients across the region.”

Shaukat Murad, who will continue to stay involved with Alpha Management and Acclime post-completion, said: “I am proud to be partnering with Acclime on the next stage of our journey. Being a part of Acclime’s regional network means that our clients will benefit seamlessly from international service provision, and that our team will benefit from greater access to international expertise and business systems. These are exciting times for us.”

Alpha Management’s Zia Murad has been appointed Deputy Managing Director of Acclime UAE and will immediately take on a key role in managing Acclime’s UAE operations and driving expansion across the Middle East. Together with Shaukat, both will report to Rajiv Kumar Singh, forming one of the region’s most skilled and experienced senior management teams.

About Acclime

Acclime provides businesses with corporate, governance, and advisory services. It operates in 14 countries, employing over 1,400 dedicated professionals. The firm offers a comprehensive range of professional services and business advisory to help businesses navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their goals at all stages of the business life cycle.

About Alpha Management Limited

Alpha Management is a professional advisory and corporate services provider in UAE with a wide array of services to businesses and investors looking to expand their presence in the region. The firm delivers advisory and professional solutions to clients for market entry, company formation, corporate secretarial, accounting, tax reporting and HR outsourcing. The firm also caters to the private wealth sector by setting up and administering foundations and holding companies in addition to servicing asset managers and family offices with outsourced financial officer, governance and reporting solutions.

