  • new product

Flipster Announces Hamster Kombat Launch Airdrop Campaign with 20,000 USDT Prize Pool

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Flipster, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform, is excited to announce its Hamster Kombat Launch Airdrop Campaign, offering participants the chance to win a share of a 20,000 USDT prize pool. This exclusive event, set to take place from September 23 to September 25, 2024, provides users with the opportunity to collect daily reward chips, each contributing to guaranteed earnings.

Flipster Partners with Hamster Kombat for an Exclusive 20,000 USDT Campaign (PRNewsfoto/Flipster)

Participants who gather all available chips throughout the campaign can unlock even greater rewards, including grand prizes of up to 1,000 USDT. The more actively engaged a user is during the event, the better their chances of securing larger payouts. With registration capped at 2,000 users, early participation is key to securing a place in this limited-time opportunity.

In addition, Flipster will also be listing the HMSTR token on September 26, allowing users to trade the official token of the popular Telegram-based tap-to-earn game, Hamster Kombat. This listing marks a significant milestone in expanding the ecosystem of the game, allowing traders and gamers alike to engage with this digital asset on the Flipster platform.

About Flipster

Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to pr@flipster.io.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/flipster-announces-hamster-kombat-launch-airdrop-campaign-with-20-000-usdt-prize-pool-302255413.html

SOURCE Flipster

Latest News

