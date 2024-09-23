AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX Enhances Global Trading Infrastructure: Expanding Trading Server Hosting At Equinix Data Center in Hong Kong (China) and London

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX, a leading global online trading platform, has announced completion of relocation of all MT Trading servers to Equinix Data Center in Hong Kong (China) and OneZero Equinix Data Center in London, further enhancing its global trading infrastructure. This initiative aims to optimize services across China, Southeast Asia, Australia, MENA and LATAM ensuring that clients experience faster and more stable trading.

Equinix is leading global colocation and interconnection vendor provides customers with excellent performance and resiliency from their global network with low latency.

Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, stated, “We are committed to delivering the highest quality trading services to our global clients. By relocating all trading servers to Equinix, we not only enhance trading speed and stability globally but also lay a solid foundation for future technological innovations and market expansions.”

The Equinix relocation project redesigns the entire MT server data center and network infrastructure. This upgrade represents not only an enhancement of the existing system but also a strategic layout for future growth. Currently, ATFX operates 9 MT4/MT5 servers, which have now been expanded to ATFXGM22 server to meet the growing customer demand.

The relocation project also redesigns the global connectivity network which significantly improves network connection speeds. Recent network latency tests have demonstrated from 60% to 150% improvement, according to different service regions. These advancements greatly enhance trading efficiency and stability, indicating a significant improvement in global trading network performance.

Since its inception, ATFX has focused on integrating the latest network trading technologies with fintech to provide secure, reliable, and efficient trading and data storage solutions. ATFX’s commitment to innovation is evident in its record of pioneering technologies, such as the application of blockchain technology and AI-powered electronic KYC solutions, reflecting its proactive approach to staying at the forefront of the industry. These initiatives demonstrate ATFX’s active response to the rapid changes in the global financial markets, continuously providing outstanding trading experiences through technological innovation and infrastructure upgrades.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading fintech brokerage with a global presence of 23 locations, licensed by regulatory bodies including the UK FCA, Cyprus CySEC, UAE SCA, Australia ASIC, South Africa FSCA, and HK (China) SFC. ATFX is dedicated to client satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, offering exceptional trading experiences worldwide.

For more information about ATFX, please visit https://www.atfx.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-enhances-global-trading-infrastructure-expanding-trading-server-hosting-at-equinix-data-center-in-hong-kong-china-and-london-302255357.html

SOURCE ATFX

