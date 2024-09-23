CNN’s ‘Tech for Good’ examines the ‘out-of-this-world’ advances that will revolutionize space exploration

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The ‘final frontier’ has never been more accessible than it is now, with cutting-edge design and innovative technology ushering in a new era of space exploration, driven by the next generation of inventors from around the world.

In the latest episode of ‘Tech for Good’, CNN anchor and correspondent, Kristie Lu Stout, joins university students who are thinking outside the box and envisioning a future outside the confines of Earth – through initiatives encompassing everything from ‘swarm’ rovers to reusable rockets.

Criss-crossing the globe, the episode’s first stop lands in Japan where students from Tohoku University and Keio University have been collaborating on the ARES 7 Mars development rover, designed to navigate the rough Martian terrain and complete with an advanced robotic arm to collect rock and soil samples, among other capabilities. In a testament to the power of co-operation, the project has been an inter-disciplinary success story bringing together 40 students from various fields including engineering, computer science and biology to develop the rover from the ground up.

Next, Switzerland provides the scenic backdrop for the NICOLLIER project, brainchild of ARIS, a student-led organization at ETH Zurich, which is revolutionizing the concept of reusable rockets through its unique recovery system. To bring the rockets back down to earth safely, an algorithm has been created that will be able to steer their re-entry parachutes in real time, enabling them to land at a pre-determined location. Join the team in the Swiss Alps as they drop a test rocket from a helicopter 1,000 meters above the ground!

Finally, it’s off to Montreal, Canada, where robots literally have each other’s backs. Students at Polytechnique Montréal have devised ‘backpacks’ that can attach to robots of all different shapes, sizes and abilities to harness the power of the ‘swarm’. By working as a unit, a ‘swarm’ of robots can cover more ground, utilize each other’s individual design strengths and also step-in in case one breaks down. With testing ongoing at the Canadian Space Agency’s ‘Mars Yard’, the hope is that this technology could one day be used to explore Mars or the moon.

Tech for Good trailer: http://bit.ly/3Xq5pmJ

Tech for Good images: https://bit.ly/3XtVIFf

Tech for Good microsite: https://cnn.it/3PB5DSq

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 28th September at 4:30pm HKT

Sunday, 29th September at 11am HKT

Monday, 30th September at 3:30am and 10am HKT

About CNN International

CNN’s portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI’s non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cnns-tech-for-good-examines-the-out-of-this-world-advances-that-will-revolutionize-space-exploration-302255461.html

SOURCE CNN International