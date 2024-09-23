The 2024 China•Gaobeidian International Windoor Festival kicked off

GAOBEIDIAN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 20, the 2024 China•Gaobeidian International Windoor Festival, alongside the 2024 China•Gaobeidian International Green and Healthy Building Conference, commenced. This significant event attracted over 20,000 attendees, including experts, scholars, industry leaders, and more than 1,000 exhibitors from over 50 countries and regions, all gathering in Gaobeidian City, Hebei Province, to participate in this authoritative international event focused on green and healthy buildings.

The event, lasting three days, is themed “Strengthening International Cooperation for Green Transition and Advancing the Development of Green Low-Carbon Buildings.” It is organized by the Baoding Municipal Government, the China Construction Metal Structure Association, the China Association of Building Energy Efficiency, the China Energy Conservation Association, and the China Academy of Building Research and hosted by the Gaobeidian Municipal Government and Hebei Orient Sundar Group.

The conference features over ten industry-themed sessions, focusing on international trends, experience sharing, technical systems and practices, green building materials, and quality housing. More than 150 distinguished experts and professors from many other countries and regions, alongside renowned domestic academicians and scholars, engaged in in-depth discussions, providing constructive and forward-looking solutions related to enhancing living environments, global climate governance, and energy conservation and emission reduction.

Covering an area of 60,000 square meters, the festival’s exhibition area hosts over 1,000 enterprises participating in exhibition and sales activities. Attendees can explore new products, technologies, materials, applications, and innovations in the green and healthy building sector. The exhibitions include an international green and healthy building expo, a showcase of premium green and healthy home designs, and investment promotion meetings for the green and healthy building industry. The exhibitions aim to provide comprehensive solutions across the green and healthy building industry’s entire value chain—from planning and design to construction and operations—while facilitating a platform for business cooperation and technical exchange to advance high-quality development in the construction sector.

Additionally, the festival features promotional activities showcasing local specialties, intangible cultural heritage products, and tourism offerings in Baoding to create vibrant new consumption scenarios. The inaugural National Green Building Energy-Efficient Window and Door Installation Worker Skills Competition also took place, aimed at selecting and motivating skilled workers and driving innovation and advancements in energy-saving technologies and processes within the construction industry.

In recent years, Gaobeidian City has embraced the concept of green development, actively implementing the “dual carbon” strategy, enhancing planning, optimizing its environment, establishing platforms, and strengthening supply chains. These efforts have spurred the growth of a green and healthy building industry cluster, establishing robust core technology support, creating competitive advantages within the industrial chain, and expanding international influence. The city is steadily progressing towards its goal of becoming the “International Capital of Green Buildings.”

