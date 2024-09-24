Sobot Reflects on its Partnership with Lilith Games on Lilith’s 11th Anniversary

An innovative customer contact solution: enhancing interactions with customers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As Lilith Games celebrates its 11th anniversary, Sobot, the customer contact center solution provider of Lilith Games, is taking this reflects on the fruitful partnership and shared successes that have marked the partnership since its inception in March 2024. This collaboration has notably enhanced Lilith Games’ capabilities in customer engagement, specifically in improving interactions with their player base.

Sobot Practices its Customer Service Philosophy with Lilith Games

Founded in 2013, Lilith Games has established itself as a leader in the gaming industry, known for developing engaging and innovative games such as AFK Arena and Call of Dragons. These games have achieved global popularity, bolstering Lilith’s presence on the international stage and earning it a spot on the “Global Unicom Index 2024” by the Hurun Report.

As a gaming company, Lilith’s requirement for frequent and high-quality player interactions with players, aligns seamlessly with Sobot’s core customer service philosophy— to enhance customer interaction continually. Specialized in customer contact solutions, Sobot attaches great importance to customer service. “We apply ourselves to the comprehensive solutions of customer contact, in which customer interaction plays a vital role throughout the full cycle.” said Bruce Duan, the Solution Manager of Sobot.

During the length of the partnership, Sobot has helped Lilith Games integrate both traditional and emerging channels to facilitate interactions with customers, hereby enriching customer service and proactive marketing efforts, which in turn have significantly uplifted customer experience and bolstered Lilith’s brand influence. This integration was instrumental in the success of Lilith’s new game, AFK Journey, which topped the iOS free download charts in multiple regions on its launch day and ranked within the top 10 in 61 countries.

Sobot Proposes 3 Key Features of Customer Interaction

Although customer interaction is a common topic for enterprises, it’s by no means a simple thing as casual chatting. It’s complicated and involves various aspects. Having explored in customer contact area for several years, Sobot proposed 3 features of customer interaction.

Convenient Interaction: Sobot provides an omnichannel approach that ensures customers can seamlessly connect with the enterprise across all platforms. This strategy extends to social media and instant messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger, Line, and WhatsApp, enhancing the effectiveness, reliability, and safety of communications. As an authorized Business Solution Provider for WhatsApp, certified by Meta, Sobot has empowered Lilith to secure a verified WhatsApp Business Account, ensuring their messaging campaigns are both efficient and compliant.

Sustained Interaction: Sobot supports Lilith in maintaining continuous engagement with players through various phases of the game lifecycle, from pre-registration and public beta to full-scale game operations. For instance, it sends notifications of registration, in-game activities, recharge discount and callback to players, helping in nurturing a robust player base and driving game registrations at a lower cost.

Two-way Interaction: A pivotal feature of Sobot’s solution is facilitating two-way interactions. This capability allows customers to initiate contact with Lilith while also enabling Lilith to engage proactively with potential and existing players through diverse channels, thereby enhancing both service and marketing outcomes.

Customer Interaction is the Heartbeat of Effective Customer Contact

The partnership between Sobot and Lilith Games clearly manifests the core value of interactions in customer contact. Through omnichannel integration and personalized service and marketing, Lilith has not only improved customer satisfaction, but also enhanced its brand loyalty by developing convenient, sustained and two-way interactions with its customers.

“We always regard customer interaction as the heartbeat of effective customer contact.” said Duan. “We’re also looking forward to helping more businesses like Lilith Games to strengthen interactions with customers for more proactive marketing.”

For more information, please visit https://www.sobot.io/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sobot-reflects-on-its-partnership-with-lilith-games-on-liliths-11th-anniversary-302255778.html

SOURCE Sobot