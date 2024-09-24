SecurityGen and NEC Team Up to Strengthen Cybersecurity Operations for Indonesian Telcos

Harnessing future-ready solutions and expertise to safeguard Telecom networks against emerging threats

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant development for telecom cybersecurity, SecurityGen, an award-winning global leader in telecom cybersecurity, and PT NEC Indonesia, a leader in IT, network and AI technologies and a multi-vendor system integrator, have announced a partnership to strengthen telecom network defences across Indonesia. This alliance brings together SecurityGen’s cutting-edge security solutions and NEC’s extensive expertise in telecom infrastructure in a bid to combat a spectrum of increasingly advanced cyber threats.

The partnership aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and security of telecom networks throughout the region with SecurityGen providing future-ready threat-informed defence platform, comprising its Breach Attack platform and Monitoring system, and NEC offering crucial professional services to support and optimize these advanced security solutions. SecurityGen will also ensure rapid, effective deployments through comprehensive training and onboarding. By focusing on future-proofed solutions and fostering local talent, this partnership supports NEC’s vision of bolstering its security-as-a-service offering and solidifying its position as a trusted partner for Indonesian telcos.

This collaboration becomes even more vital given the speed with which telecom networks are evolving – making them increasingly complex and vulnerable. Unfortunately, traditional security measures are not effective enough anymore. By integrating advanced, AI-powered threat intelligence with automated security systems, this partnership aims to provide telco SOCs with unprecedented visibility into signalling traffic and robust validation against real-world attacks. This proactive approach, with in-built remediation, will not only mitigate breach risks but also equip security teams with the essential tools and expertise to counteract sophisticated cyber threats and maintain business resilience.

Amit Nath, Co-Founder & CEO of SecurityGen, said, “Our partnership with NEC is a crucial step towards fortifying Indonesia’s telecom sector with the expertise and tools essential for securing modern networks and operations. Together, we’re committed to building local competencies and implementing advanced, research-driven strategies to ensure the long-term security and resilience of the telecom infrastructure.”

Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia said, “”In Indonesia, we have seen rapidly increasing growth of cloud services, and connected devices and subscribers for IoT use cases. NEC Indonesia welcomes the partnership with SecurityGen to join forces in advancing network security in Indonesia to protect information assets through the introduction and operation of measures against cyber-attacks.”

About SecurityGen

Founded in 2022, SecurityGen is a global leader in telecom security. We provide a solid security foundation to drive secure telecom digital transformations and ensure safe and robust network operations. Our extensive product and service portfolio offers complete protection against existing and advanced telecom security threats. www.secgen.com

About PT. NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its Jakarta Representative Office in 1968. Through the years, PT. NEC Indonesia recognized the importance of instituting telecommunications infrastructure for the country and has introduced several NEC technologies and solutions. This has resulted in PT. NEC Indonesia achieving the market leader position of being a total solutions provider for the Indonesian telecommunications industry.

Today, with its headquarters in Jakarta, PT. NEC Indonesia continues to play a significant role in providing total telecommunications and IT business solutions to its customers in the government and enterprise businesses. For more information, please visit http://id.nec.com/

SOURCE PT. NEC Indonesia