AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Neinor Homes signs a Joint-Venture with Bain Capital to strengthen its leading position in the Spanish market

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

MADRID, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Neinor, the leading listed residential Spanish developer, reaches an agreement with Merak, a holding company controlled by funds managed by Bain Capital, to acquire a 10% stake in Habitat and enters into an agreement where Neinor will provide development and management services to Habitat’s ongoing developments and land bank.

NEINOR HOMES THE SPANISH LEADING RESIDENTIAL PLATFORM

The largest deal closed by Neinor since 2021 to strengthen its leading position in the Spanish Market

Habitat is one of the largest homebuilders with c.8,000# land bank. Thanks to this agreement, Neinor will strengthen its leading position in the Spanish Residential Housing. Together with its strategic partners, Neinor will manage a land bank comprising c.25,000 units with an appraisal value of +€2.5bn GAV.

Achieves €1.2bn AUMs in 18-months, more than doubling its 5Y target

Within its Strategic Plan (2023-27) Neinor has placed a greater emphasis on optimising its balance sheet while pursuing equity-efficient growth. Since March-23, the company has signed other 5 partnership agreements with AXAIM, Orion Capital, Urbanitae, Octopus Real Estate and Avenue Capital for +€500mn.

Borja García-Egotxeaga, Neinor Homes’ CEO comments: “This deal is bound to transform the growth paradigm in the Spanish residential sector, where in recent years existing platforms haven’t been able to scale meaningfully. Today, thanks to our dealmaking and execution capacity we are strategically positioned to seize growth opportunities in ways that are highly accretive to both shareholders and co-investors. Additionally, the expected strength of the Spanish macro in the next three years is set to act as a tailwind clearly playing into our advantage. Over this period, Neinor’s equity story will transition quickly from being the highest dividend yield in the EuroStoxx600 with c.30% expected return in the coming 18-months towards a double-digit earnings growth.”

Jordi Argemi, Neinor Homes’ Deputy CEO and CFO says: “This transaction marks a breakthrough in the execution of Neinor’s Strategic Plan as it accelerates both the timing and scale of our JV business, whose value is yet to be priced by the market. So far with the €1.2bn AUMs, Neinor has far exceeded its initial expectations and deployed c.€50mn targeting +25% IRR. Moreover, we are extremely pleased that with an innovative structure, we’ve been able to earn Bain Capital’s trust as its main partner in Spain, reinforcing our ability to manage their platform and maximise returns.”

Contact:
Departamento de Relación con Inversores
investor.relations@neinorhomes.com

SOURCE NEINOR HOMES

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.