AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Exciting Promotion: Discover a wide range of Wonderful Indonesia’s co-branding partner in Road to Mandalika!

PRNewswire September 24, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia is preparing to host another event in the 2024 mega famous automotive racing series. This will be the third time that the Mandalika Circuit, located in one of the Super Priority Destinations, has been selected to host the prestigious motorcycle racing event. The Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) is actively involved in enhancing this annual event through the launch of the “Road to Mandalika” initiative. This program collaborates with Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners from various business sectors.

In this initiative, 108 products from 27 co-branding partners will provide special promotions to help fans get ready. The program will also include exclusive discounts available on the Blibli platform throughout the campaign. The offerings extend beyond the Lombok and Mandalika regions, ensuring that tourists or consumers planning to travel during this period can also access additional deals.

“Road to Mandalika” highlights Wonderful Indonesia’s commitment in partnership with co-branding partners to participate in this year’s event. Consumers can take advantage of these products for their journey to Mandalika or enjoying the event with family and friends at home. “We believe that Road to Mandalika presents an excellent opportunity for our partners to activate their promotions. The offers provided by our partners are available to everyone, appealing not only to automotive fans but also to the wider community. In addition to Mandalika and Lombok, our partners’ products can be found in Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, and Bali, which further enriches this special promotion,” remarked Titus Haridjati, the Director of Marketing Communications at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

“On September 29, millions will witness the stunning Mandalika landscape, recognized as a premier destination in Indonesia. The visibility of Indonesia will undoubtedly increase surrounding the events. We aspire for the world to recognize the enthusiasm of stakeholders in Indonesia, including those directly involved in the race and those who are not, as demonstrated by the Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners,” stated Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Road to Mandalika is an activation that emerged from the Wonderful Indonesia co-branding program initiative. The three prior programs that have been successfully conducted are Berkah or Belanja Extra Murah (to welcome the month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr), the School Break Campaign, and Pesona Promo Merdeka and PUKIS Kemerdekaan (celebrating the Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia).

Co-branding represents an initiative by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy aimed at enhancing the brand recognition of Wonderful Indonesia through industry collaboration. For partnership inquiries and additional information, please reach out to kemitraan@indonesia.travel.

Photo bank: MANDALIKA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/exciting-promotion-discover-a-wide-range-of-wonderful-indonesias-co-branding-partner-in-road-to-mandalika-302255717.html

SOURCE Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.