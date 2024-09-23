Exciting Promotion: Discover a wide range of Wonderful Indonesia’s co-branding partner in Road to Mandalika!

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia is preparing to host another event in the 2024 mega famous automotive racing series. This will be the third time that the Mandalika Circuit, located in one of the Super Priority Destinations, has been selected to host the prestigious motorcycle racing event. The Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) is actively involved in enhancing this annual event through the launch of the “Road to Mandalika” initiative. This program collaborates with Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners from various business sectors.

In this initiative, 108 products from 27 co-branding partners will provide special promotions to help fans get ready. The program will also include exclusive discounts available on the Blibli platform throughout the campaign. The offerings extend beyond the Lombok and Mandalika regions, ensuring that tourists or consumers planning to travel during this period can also access additional deals.

“Road to Mandalika” highlights Wonderful Indonesia’s commitment in partnership with co-branding partners to participate in this year’s event. Consumers can take advantage of these products for their journey to Mandalika or enjoying the event with family and friends at home. “We believe that Road to Mandalika presents an excellent opportunity for our partners to activate their promotions. The offers provided by our partners are available to everyone, appealing not only to automotive fans but also to the wider community. In addition to Mandalika and Lombok, our partners’ products can be found in Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, and Bali, which further enriches this special promotion,” remarked Titus Haridjati, the Director of Marketing Communications at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

“On September 29, millions will witness the stunning Mandalika landscape, recognized as a premier destination in Indonesia. The visibility of Indonesia will undoubtedly increase surrounding the events. We aspire for the world to recognize the enthusiasm of stakeholders in Indonesia, including those directly involved in the race and those who are not, as demonstrated by the Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners,” stated Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Road to Mandalika is an activation that emerged from the Wonderful Indonesia co-branding program initiative. The three prior programs that have been successfully conducted are Berkah or Belanja Extra Murah (to welcome the month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr), the School Break Campaign, and Pesona Promo Merdeka and PUKIS Kemerdekaan (celebrating the Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia).

Co-branding represents an initiative by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy aimed at enhancing the brand recognition of Wonderful Indonesia through industry collaboration. For partnership inquiries and additional information, please reach out to kemitraan@indonesia.travel .

