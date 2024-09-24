EDC expands Indo-Pacific presence with a new representation in Japan

Tokyo hub in key “gateway to Asia” nation will better support Canadian exporters

OTTAWA, ON and TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Export Development Canada (EDC) announced the opening of its new representation in Tokyo, Japan. This marks EDC’s ninth Indo-Pacific representation, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to helping Canadian companies diversify into higher-growth markets.

As the world’s fourth-largest economy and fifth-largest export destination for Canada in 2023 (accounting for 1.9% of national exports), Japan presents a wealth of opportunities for Canadian exporters of all sizes. Boasting a trusted free market and a strong business and a regulatory environment supported by democratic institutions, the country serves as a strategic launchpad offering exporters easier entry into the region and subsequently into other Indo-Pacific markets. EDC’s Tokyo representation will serve as a vital hub, offering on-the-ground support, market insights and tailored financial services to Canadian companies.

“Japan is a key trading partner for Canada, and our countries enjoy deep economic and trade relations spanning 95 years,” said Mairead Lavery, President and CEO, EDC. “With Japan’s reliance on imports, the opportunities for Canadian exporters— particularly in sectors like cleantech, agriculture, and bioscience—are too big to ignore. This representation will offer on-the-ground support necessary for Canadian businesses to capitalize on emerging opportunities and succeed in the Japanese market.”

In 2023, Japanese foreign direct investment (FDI) stock into Canada reached $49.3 billion, solidifying its role as the leading source of FDI from the Indo-Pacific and third largest worldwide, according to Global Affairs Canada. Additionally, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), in force since 2018, continues to provide Canadian investors with access to Japanese markets by having eliminated or reduced tariffs on most key Canadian exports to the country.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, welcomed the announcement: “Canada’s longstanding economic and trading partnership with Japan reflects the powerful collaboration between our two countries that benefits Canadian and Japanese people alike. EDC’s new Tokyo representation is a testament to the enduring economic relationship between Canada and Japan and will play a crucial role in supporting Canadian businesses in the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to seeing our trade and investment relationship advance further through these new collaborations.”

George Monize, EDC’s Managing Director and Head of the Indo-Pacific emphasized the strategic importance of Japan for Canadian companies: “Japan has many of the critical elements for Canadian exporters’ expansion in this region. But to really thrive here—strong relationships are key. And that is why we are here, getting to know the market inside and out to forge the connections Canadian companies need to grow and succeed. The Tokyo representation will work closely with our established Singapore hub—harnessing our learnings, experience and networks to ensure we have the right recipe of support in place for Canadian businesses.”

With efforts led by EDC’s Chief Representative, Jean-Bernard Ruggieri, the Tokyo office will collaborate closely with local agencies, government and partners in Japan to navigate market complexities and facilitate business opportunities for Canadian companies. Tokyo complements EDC’s existing representations in Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Seoul, and Singapore.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

Media Contact: Media | Export Development Canada, 1-888-222-4065, media@edc.ca

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/edc-expands-indo-pacific-presence-with-a-new-representation-in-japan-302256298.html

SOURCE Export Development Canada (EDC)