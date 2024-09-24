AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kennametal Expands Mining Portfolio with Three New Product Lines

PRNewswire September 24, 2024

New Cutting Tools Provide More Options to Combat Wear

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kennametal Inc. announced today the expansion of its comprehensive product line of tooling and wear protection solutions for mining applications. The new additions include picks to meet diverse customer demands as well as an innovative round drill steel system designed to improve efficiency and safety.

Defender™ Round Drill Steel System

PrimePoint™ features a polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tip, enabling longwall operators to mine longer. With increased hardness over traditional tungsten carbide, abrasive wear to the PCD tip is significantly reduced, increasing uptime.

Developed to meet a different need, PlusPoint™ picks utilize an extra tough grade designed to penetrate the hardest of rocks when continuous miner operators unexpectedly encounter adverse geological conditions, minimizing downtime and reducing tool usage.

Weak roof bolting is not only a risk to productivity but also a safety risk. The Defender™ Round Drill Steel System was added to the lineup to solve challenges miners face when poor roof geology and water combine. Maintaining a lower noise level and generating less dust compared to stackable hex steel, this new system also features:

  • Thicker round steel that is stackable and repairable compared to upset steel.
  • Self-aligning, hands-free chuck and driver.
  • Spline-drive adapters that transfer rotation to the inside hex of steel pieces, enabling a machine to drill larger and longer holes faster.

“Our team of wear experts really listen to our customers, and we deploy our materials and industry experts to develop proven solutions for their challenges,” says Marcelo Campos, Vice President, Global Earth Cutting Tools. “These new products are the latest result of that collaborative effort,” he continued.

To learn more, visit:

PrimePoint

PlusPoint

Defender Round Drill Steel System

To purchase, please contact your sales representative or authorized Kennametal distributor.

Customer Support – Find Service Centers – Kennametal

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering, and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than sixty countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

PlusPoint™

 

PrimePoint™

 

Kennametal logo

 

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

