Smart Mobility Takes Center Stage at iCHE 2024, Featuring M-Flow System Integration

PRNewswire September 25, 2024

BANGKOK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FETC International Thailand participated in the 5th International Conference on Highway Engineering (iCHE 2024) in Bangkok this September, where the company led a “Smart Mobility” seminar, sharing worldwide successful Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) experiences. FETC International Thailand was invited by Thailand’s Department of Highways (DOH) and was a key contributor to discussions on advancing transportation technology.

“We are honored to be part of iCHE 2024 and delighted to host esteemed guests from Thailand’s transport industry,” said Kenny Chen, Managing Director of FETC International Thailand. “These include the Deputy Director of the Department of Highways (DOH), the Director of the Intercity Motorways Division, a professor from the prestigious Chulalongkorn University, and the President of the Thailand Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Association. They shared valuable insights on how Thailand has adopted the global trend of Multi-Lane Free Flow (M-Flow) system, which features barrier-free toll collection, to tackle congestion across its roadways.”

During the seminar, Mr. Chen emphasized the advantages of M-Flow technology, noting that in addition to improving highway efficiency, it plays a crucial role in driving the development of smart cities. He highlighted the global trend of adopting M-Flow-like technologies for applications such as vehicle registration, border control, and congestion charging.

Dr. Piyapong, Deputy Director of the DOH, underscored the significance of smart transportation in the Asia-Pacific region, which serves as a key hub for global trade. He noted that the future of transportation lies in the seamless integration of digital technologies such as AI and 5G, which are essential for achieving net-zero emissions and sustainable, intelligent transport systems.

Dr. Thanasak, Director of the Intercity Motorways Division, reflected on the challenges Thailand has faced with its toll collection system. “For the past decade, the adoption rate of electronic toll collection in Thailand stagnated at 30%, largely due to people not adopting a habit of pre-loading accounts, resulting in frequent toll booth barriers. However, after the introduction of the M-Flow system, usage rates have risen to 42%, growing at a rate of 8% annually. By 2025, three highways and 29 toll booths in Thailand are expected to fully implement M-Flow,” he said.

Chulalongkorn University Professor Dr. Agachai highlighted the technical challenges of implementing an AI-powered tolling system in Thailand, noting that the system must accurately read not only Thai letters and numbers but also province names on license plates. “Through continuous adjustments and learning, the AI technology has been fine-tuned to accurately recognize Thai license plates. While M-Flow has been widely praised for its convenience and quick toll payment process, efforts to further improve services and raise public awareness remain essential for driving higher adoption rates,” he said.

Dr. Tongkarn, President of the Thailand ITS Association, also weighed in, stating that Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) are an integral part of developing smart cities. “The future of smart transportation lies in innovations such as autonomous driving, real-time traffic management, and predictive road and equipment maintenance, all made possible by AI and 5G technologies. As we advance, data protection will be critical to ensure that the development of technology aligns with ethical standards,” he concluded.

FETC International Thailand’s participation in iCHE 2024 and its role in promoting smart mobility reflect its ongoing commitment to transportation innovation and global collaboration. The company was recently recognized with the Taiwan Prime Award for its advancements in AI technology.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/smart-mobility-takes-center-stage-at-iche-2024-featuring-m-flow-system-integration-302254977.html

SOURCE FETC International

