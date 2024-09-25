COMEDIANS ANDREW SANTINO AND BOBBY LEE ARE BRINGING THEIR HIT PODCAST LIVE SHOW “BAD FRIENDS” TO SINGAPORE

Santino & Lee have taken their podcast, which recently clinched a deal with Hulu to be developed into an adult animated series, on a nation-wide tour across America and boast sold-out cities in both Australia and New Zealand.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Comedians Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, widely known for their hugely successful podcast “Bad Friends,” are bringing their unique brand of humour to Singapore on 26 November 2024 at The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre. In addition to this being the duo’s first time performing in Singapore, it will also be Lee and Santino’s exclusive stop in Southeast Asia on the back of an exciting tour that has sold-out shows across North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Lee and Santino both boast decades-long independent careers in the comedy circuit and film industry. In the 90s, Lee started his stand-up career in The Comedy Store in Los Angeles before clinching his big break as a cast member in the sketch comedy show MADtv. Santino, who appeared in the recent hit comedy movie Ricky Stanicky, is best known for his work in comedy sitcom Dave and the animated series Royal Crackers, where he is the voice of Theodore “Theo” Hornsby Junior.

“Bad Friends” serves as a platform for audiences to delve into the engaging, at times ‘contentious,’ and always comical dynamic between Lee and Santino. A hilarious experience that carries the outrageous energy of the podcast to the stage, the live show will feature a blend of spontaneous banter, audience interaction, and improvised comedy. The format will mirror the podcast, with Lee and Santino diving into absurd and often irreverent conversations, sharing wild stories, and roasting each other with their signature humour. Fans can expect special guests, surprise segments, and plenty of unpredictable moments that make each live show a unique and unforgettable experience. Lee and Santino promise to provide an extended, laugh-out-loud experience, that offers fans a deeper insight into the comedic partnership that has garnered a dedicated following around the world.

Tickets go on sale 27 September 2024, Friday, 10AM SGT.

Venue: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre

Show Date & Time: 26 November 2024, 8PM SGT

Ticketing Link: https://premier.ticketek.com.sg/shows/show.aspx?sh=BFRIENDS24

Promoter: TEG Dainty

Bad Friends Press Assets: https://bit.ly/BFSGPK24

