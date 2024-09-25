CRRC Launches Two Innovative Green Intelligent Trains at InnoTrans 2024

Revolutionizing Rail Transit with Zero-Emission, Ultra-Long Range, and Autonomous Driving Solutions

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CRRC Corporation Limited (“CRRC”, SHA: 601766) unveiled two groundbreaking products at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin, Germany: the CINOVA H 2 New Energy Intelligent Intercity Train (“CINOVA H 2 “) and the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) 2.0, showcasing its commitment to pioneering eco-friendly and smart transportation solutions.

CINOVA H 2 New Energy Intelligent Intercity Train: A Marathoner in Zero-Carbon Mobility

CINOVA H₂, the latest green zero-carbon passenger intercity train from CRRC, boasts world-class technical specifications in terms of speed, passenger capacity, and range. Technical expert Liang Caiguo from CRRC explains that the train is powered by hydrogen, which generates electricity through a chemical reaction with oxygen, producing only water as a byproduct, ensuring zero carbon emissions throughout operation. With an estimated annual operation of 300,000 kilometers, each train can cut down carbon dioxide emissions by about 730 tons annually.

“Its design emphasizes a green and sustainable approach,” said Liang Caiguo. “The water emitted from the hydrogen fuel cell reaction is purified and recycled to meet passenger water needs. Additionally, the waste heat from cooling the hydrogen fuel cell is repurposed for heating the air conditioning system during winter.”

CINOVA H₂ can reach a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour, with a four-car formation carrying over 1,000 passengers. It has a continuous running range of 1,200 kilometers at 160 km/h, exceeding the distance from Berlin to London, consuming less than 0.3 grams of hydrogen per passenger per kilometer.

Utilizing the CRRC’s SmartCare intelligent operation and maintenance (O&M) system, CINOVA H₂ integrates the data from vehicle and ground, offering users comprehensive lifecycle intelligent operation & maintenance services that enhance operational safety and reduce maintenance costs. The hydrogen system has undergone rigorous safety verification under all scenarios and conditions, featuring multiple safety protection systems, such as intelligent detection and isolation protection to ensure safety.

CINOVA H₂ is versatile and can be used on non-electrified railways worldwide, replacing traditional internal combustion engine powered vehicle, effectively reducing carbon dioxide and air pollutant emissions, and promoting green upgrades in the railway industry.

ART 2.0: Harmonious Fusion of Eco-Innovation and Oriental Elegance

The ART 2.0, presented in a “Green Peacock” livery, features vibrant emerald and golden motifs, symbolizing prosperity and hope. ” It combines green technology with oriental aesthetics, providing both a stunning visual experience and top-tier performance,” noted Dr. Xiao Lei, an engineer from CRRC. Designed for medium-to-low passenger volumes, the ART blends the benefits of trams and road-based vehicles, adapting to the needs of urban transportation.

The ART employs rubber wheels and virtual tracks, eliminating the need for tracks and catenary, with the groundbreaking design that drastically slashes track construction and maintenance costs.

The ART employs rubber wheels and virtual tracks, eliminating the need for tracks and catenary with the groundbreaking design that drastically slashes track construction and maintenance costs.

“The ART 2.0 embraces versatility in power sources, accommodating fast-charging lithium batteries, supercapacitors, hydrogen energy, and overhead catenary systems, tailored to diverse operational needs,” emphasized Dr. Xiao Lei. The hydrogen-fueled ART 2.0 boasts a maximum driving range of 500 kilometers. Its rapid charging capability is also impressive, adding 20 kilometers of range in just 5 minutes.”

ART 2.0 showcases unparalleled intelligence and safety, pioneering fully autonomous driving capabilities. Its core system reaches the highest functional safety level, SIL4, assuring passengers of a safe and reliable journey.

Data from CRRC reveals that China has built nine ART lines, collectively traversing over 15 million kilometers, accommodating more than 35 million passengers, and slashing carbon emissions by over 24,500 tons. Furthermore, ART systems have been deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

“We are committed to empowering the world with a myriad of rail transit system solutions, driven by sustainable technological innovation,” remarked Ma Yunshuang, President of CRRC Corporation. “Our vision is to foster a global ecosystem where CRRC solutions are universally embraced.”

Looking ahead, CRRC is committed to advancing global sustainable development by driving the digital, intelligent, and environmentally responsible transformation of rail transit equipment. The company aims to deliver more intelligent, convenient and comfortable transportation options, enhancing the travel experience for passengers worldwide.

SOURCE CRRC Corporation Limited