NICOTRAlGebhardt® Showcases Next-Generation Technology at Malaysia HVACR Expo

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Rexnord Power Efficiency Solutions (PES) division made a remarkable debut at the third edition of the Malaysia International HVACR Show (ENGINEER & MARVEX 2024) held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Under the theme “Empower a Sustainable Future with Innovative Motor & Air Moving Solutions”, Regal Rexnord highlighted innovative energy-efficient solutions through its leading brands, NICOTRAlGebhardt® and genteq®. This showcase reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Southeast Asian market.

Driving Southeast Asia’s HVAC Growth with Innovative Solutions

At MARVEX 2024, Regal Rexnord PES unveiled a wide range of solutions, including the high-efficiency NICOTRAlGebhardt® COPRA centrifugal fans, FFU, Columbus axial fans, DDMP fans, and the genteq® SyMAX-PRO EC motors. These innovations, designed for data centers, air handling units (AHUs), and other applications, emphasize efficiency and compactness. Stay updates on the latest innovations and industry insights by following us on LinkedIn at “Regal Rexnord Pacific”.

The newly launched COPRA series centrifugal fans were a highlight of the show, redefining what’s possible in fan technology, seamlessly integrating motor, impeller and controller into a remarkably compact unit. Its innovative design delivers exceptional space-saving capabilities without compromising performance, making it ideal for applications where space is at a premium. The newly developed aerodynamic impeller maximizes efficiency, particularly at lower operating speeds, ensuring optimal airflow with minimal energy consumption. This breakthrough earned the COPRA series a nomination for the”MARVEX Excellence Award 2024.”

Leading Industry Insights

During the MARVEX Power Talk Industry Forum, Wayne Wang, Product and Marketing Director for Regal Rexnord PES APAC, participated in a discussion on “Innovations in Smart and Sustainable ACMV Systems.” He shared insights on the HVAC industry’s shift toward real-time monitoring, preventive maintenance, and centralized control systems, all powered by IoT, AI, and big data. Wayne emphasized how these technologies are revolutionizing HVAC system performance, improving reliability, and reducing environmental impact.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth in Southeast Asia

As MARVEX 2024 concluded, Regal Rexnord reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the Asia-Pacific region. With cutting-edge solutions like the COPRA series, the company is well-positioned to lead the industry toward a smarter, greener future.

