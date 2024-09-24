AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

NICOTRAlGebhardt® Showcases Next-Generation Technology at Malaysia HVACR Expo

PRNewswire September 24, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Rexnord Power Efficiency Solutions (PES) division made a remarkable debut at the third edition of the Malaysia International HVACR Show (ENGINEER & MARVEX 2024) held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Under the theme “Empower a Sustainable Future with Innovative Motor & Air Moving Solutions”, Regal Rexnord highlighted innovative energy-efficient solutions through its leading brands, NICOTRAlGebhardt®  and genteq®. This showcase reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Southeast Asian market.

Driving Southeast Asia’s HVAC Growth with Innovative Solutions
At MARVEX 2024, Regal Rexnord PES unveiled a wide range of solutions, including the high-efficiency NICOTRAlGebhardt® COPRA centrifugal fans, FFU, Columbus axial fans, DDMP fans, and the genteq® SyMAX-PRO EC motors. These innovations, designed for data centers, air handling units (AHUs), and other applications, emphasize efficiency and compactness. Stay updates on the latest innovations and industry insights by following us on LinkedIn at “Regal Rexnord Pacific”.

The newly launched COPRA series centrifugal fans were a highlight of the show, redefining what’s possible in fan technology, seamlessly integrating motor, impeller and controller into a remarkably compact unit. Its innovative design delivers exceptional space-saving capabilities without compromising performance, making it ideal for applications where space is at a premium. The newly developed aerodynamic impeller maximizes efficiency, particularly at lower operating speeds, ensuring optimal airflow with minimal energy consumption. This breakthrough earned the COPRA series a nomination for the”MARVEX Excellence Award 2024.”

NICOTRAlGebhardt® COPRA series centrifugal fans

Leading Industry Insights
During the MARVEX Power Talk Industry Forum, Wayne Wang, Product and Marketing Director for Regal Rexnord PES APAC, participated in a discussion on “Innovations in Smart and Sustainable ACMV Systems.” He shared insights on the HVAC industry’s shift toward real-time monitoring, preventive maintenance, and centralized control systems, all powered by IoT, AI, and big data. Wayne emphasized how these technologies are revolutionizing HVAC system performance, improving reliability, and reducing environmental impact.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth in Southeast Asia
As MARVEX 2024 concluded, Regal Rexnord reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the Asia-Pacific region. With cutting-edge solutions like the COPRA series, the company is well-positioned to lead the industry toward a smarter, greener future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nicotralgebhardt-showcases-next-generation-technology-at-malaysia-hvacr-expo-302257096.html

SOURCE Regal Rexnord PES

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.