Globe Teleservices Wins Four Prestigious Awards at the Antonio Meucci Awards 2024

PRNewswire September 24, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS), a leading telecom solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its impressive success at the prestigious Antonio Meucci Awards 2024. The company secured an Excellence Award in the categories ‘Best Wholesale SMS Provider’ & ‘Best Asia Provider’ and Honors Award in ‘Best Anti-Fraud Solution’. These accolades reaffirm GTS’ commitment to delivering innovative, secure and reliable communication solutions to businesses worldwide. 

Globe_Teleservices_Logo

The Antonio Meucci Awards honor the legacy of Italian inventor Antonio Meucci, a pioneer in telecommunications. These awards recognize organizations and individuals making significant advancements in the industry, evaluating excellence in innovation, disruption, contribution, and overall impact on the telecom ecosystem. 

These awards are a testament to Globe Teleservices’ commitment to delivering next-gen telecom solutions to enterprises, globally, with secure and direct communication services. 

In addition to these prestigious wins, the company is immensely proud of its Executive Director, Pallavi Kudtarkar, who was recognized as the Leading Female Telco Executive. This award celebrates Pallavi’s relentless passion, dedication, and leadership that have driven Globe Teleservices’ growth in the telecom sector. 

“These wins are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions and will continue to enable innovations #ei in the industry,” said Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO of Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices’ wins reaffirm its leadership in providing cutting-edge solutions and fostering an inclusive and forward-thinking environment. 

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Tanzania, Ghana, India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, SAR. The company specializes in transformative solutions that enable businesses to establish seamless global connectivity. It provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud and cloud services. Notable accolades include the Tier 1 recognition in A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 – in MNO and Enterprise edition by ROCCO, Best Voice/Data Service Innovation Award at CC – Global Awards 2024, Berlin, ranked among the High-Growth Companies in Asia–Pacific 2024 by FT & Statista, Tier One Ranking in ROCCO’s A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 – MNO edition. 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/globe-teleservices-wins-four-prestigious-awards-at-the-antonio-meucci-awards-2024-302256806.html

SOURCE Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

