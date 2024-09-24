AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
As Bright As Daylight: Dahua Launches WizColor Technology for Better Visual Experience Even at Night

PRNewswire September 24, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, proudly released the WizColor technology that seamlessly combines powerful AI-ISP, large pixel size sensor and F1.0 large aperture features in one camera. This unique integration enables cameras to effortlessly capture high quality images with vibrant colors during night time, ensuring fine details are preserved and minimizing motion blur in the image.

The WizColor technology offers abundant features and intelligent functions. It utilizes a high-performance AI-ISP chip that increases visual model processing efficiency by 40%, and reduces power consumption by 30%. The AI-ISP deep image processing algorithm provides 50% increase in detail restoration and 80% reduction in motion blur. It is also equipped with a billion-level model training that provides billion-level scenarios library, 50+ visual training networks, as well as 30+ categories of extreme scenario algorithms.

In addition, its F1.0 larger aperture absorbs higher amount of light, enabling the WizColor camera to capture more vivid and brighter image under lowlight conditions. In fact, the amount of the incoming light of WizColor’s F1.0 aperture is 2.5 twice the amount of F1.6 aperture. What’s more, its large pixel size sensor also means that more photons can be received and converted into stronger electrical signals. This greatly enhances the signal, resulting in an image with higher brightness and lower noise.

In terms of image quality, the WizColor technology brings a handful of notable benefits to users, including：

  • Accurate and Clear Details: WizColor restores image details by 50%. Its AI-ISP detects image noise (and other relevant target information) and effectively reduces it accordingly using its precise pixel-level denoising algorithm.
  • More Realistic Color Images: It restores image color by 30% and offers excellent color denoising capability. Images with more precise colors can extract more accurate target information.
  • Less Blur: It can easily distinguish moving targets from their backgrounds. Images with moving targets present no image blurring and ghosting. Motion detection accuracy is increased by 200%, while motion blur is decreased by 80%.
  • Long Visible Distance: Its long visible distance enables longer detection distance. It reduces light pollution at night and eliminates insects and dusts reflections.
  • Image Distortion Corrections: It has a system level omnidirectional distortion correction technology that fixes any distorted edge of the image, thus restoring the real and accurate image of scene.
  • Clear Vehicle Plate Number: WizColor presents a more distinct image of the vehicle’s number plate (without exposure) and provides clearer details of the targets in the monitored scene.

Overall, Dahua’s WizColor technology further enhances image quality even under low light conditions, effectively providing clearer and more vivid details of the targets in the monitored scene. With its significantly higher image brightness and lower image noise, WizColor is ideal for a wide-range of application scenarios such as factories, farms, parking lots, fish ponds, courtyards, and more.

To learn more about WizColor, please visit the official webpage here.

