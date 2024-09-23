Massive Gaming Completes Slot Software Supply Agreement with LT Game

Massive Gaming(MVG), a subsidiary of Neowiz, has announced a partnership with LT Game to develop next-generation slot machines for land-based casinos.

This collaboration combines LT Game’s expertise and MVG’s innovative software to enhance market presence and deliver new gaming experiences.

SYDNEY, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Massive Gaming (“MVG”), a leading global B2B content provider in the i-Gaming industry, entered into a strategic slot software supply agreement with LT Game Limited (“LT Game”), one of the world’s leading gaming equipment and systems suppliers, on 23 September 2024.

This partnership aims to combine LT Game’s expertise with MVG’s innovative software solutions to develop cutting-edge slot machines for land-based casinos. The collaboration is expected to create new gaming experiences while strengthening the companies’ positions in their respective target markets.

Massive Gaming, an Australian subsidiary of Neowiz, has established itself as a pioneer in the industry with its unique and engaging slot content. MVG plans to further leverage its insights and experience to enhance its competitiveness in the offline casino market and the iGaming B2B sector. Meanwhile, LT Game, a subsidiary of Paradise Entertainment Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1180), boasts a strong market presence in Macau and other major gaming markets, including the Philippines and the United States.

By leveraging their technologies and resources, MVG and LT Game are expected to generate significant synergies in the development of new slot machines. These slot machines will maximize the strengths of both companies and provide players with captivating experiences across diverse gaming environments. Both companies plan to collaboratively introduce innovative slot content that adapts to evolving market trends and meets player expectations, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the slot machines in the land-based gaming markets.

Massive Gaming(MVG), a prominent B2B iGaming content provider and a subsidiary of Neowiz (KOSDAQ:095660), offers a diverse range of slot, table, and crash games, as well as an advanced Casino Management System and Live Streaming Services. With its brands like Whale House, known for its unique slot games, and Blitzcrown, focused on non-traditional gaming experiences, MVG leads in innovative gaming solutions. Committed to high-quality service and technological excellence, MVG continues to expand its global presence. Learn more at: https://massivegaming.io/

