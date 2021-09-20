Dive into Innovation: StartmeupHK Festival 2024 Showcases Hong Kong’s Thriving Startup Ecosystem

Get ready for an exhilarating experience as you meet world-class business leaders and uncover the dynamic startup scene buzzing in every corner of Hong Kong!

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The annual StartmeupHK Festival is set to return to Hong Kong on the 21-25 October, 2024, following its previous successes. Curated by Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and themed “A Future Unlimited”, this year’s Festival will delve into contemporary topics such as AI, web3, GameFi, responsible tech, healthtech, greentech, sustainability, and more. As Asia’s premier startup event, the festival anticipates participation from over 12,000 startups, investors, and technology enthusiasts from around the world.

Featuring five main events and a series of community events, what sets this year’s Festival apart is its inclusion of captivating activities in multiple locations across Hong Kong and beyond, with speakers ranging from global business leaders to some of the world’s most innovative entrepreneurs. The Festival will also host a lineup of interactive activities like conferences, debates, exhibitions, pitching competitions, and additional networking opportunities. The Startups team has been conducting roadshows across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East to promote the Festival and position Hong Kong as an ideal location for startups to thrive in Asia.

Alpha Lau, Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK said, “I am thrilled to witness the triumphant return of this remarkable event as it reaffirms Hong Kong’s leading position as a thriving hub for innovation and startup success. Startups in Hong Kong enjoy a vibrant network of incubators and accelerators, a pool of experienced angels and venture capitalists, and a welcoming community of fellow entrepreneurs. This comprehensive ecosystem has fostered the growth of numerous unicorns and a rapidly expanding startup landscape, covering diverse sectors such as fintech, retail tech, healthtech, and greentech.”

She added, “The remarkable resilience and continued growth of Hong Kong’s startup ecosystem are a testament to its attractiveness. Our 2023 Startup Survey revealed record-high figures, with 4,257 startups employing a total of 16,453 staff. This encouraging result can be attributed to favourable factors such as our simple tax system, low tax rate, accessibility to international and regional markets, accessibility to funding, business opportunities in Mainland China, and the free flow of information. Our strong entrepreneurial culture further reinforces Hong Kong’s position as a launchpad for startups seeking to access the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the broader Asian market.”

Jayne Chan, Head of Startups at InvestHK said, “This year’s StartmeupHK Festival is promised to be more impactful than ever, fostering stronger connections and collaborations among participants, enabling international investors and other key stakeholders to engage the city’s thriving startup community. This year, we have curated the StartmeupHK Festival to explore the most influential and forward-thinking topics around innovation and technology, igniting the exchange of ideas and inspiring new initiatives that can unlock limitless possibilities for positive change.”

She continued, “The Festival will include community events to enhance connections in the startup ecosystem, such as a unique event where regional VC investors pitch to startup founders, as well as fun activities such as a harbour run and Peak hike with members of the tech community. Additionally, the Startups team is conducting global roadshows in cities like London and Shanghai to showcase Hong Kong’s advantages, including access to talent, markets, and funding. These efforts will continue until the festival begins to promote Hong Kong and the Festival to a wider global audience.”

Main event

Day 1 (21 Oct) – As the opening event of the StartmeupHK Festival 2024, JUMPSTARTER Ignition Gala by Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund will be held at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center. In addition to launching their JUMPSTARTER for One Earth global startup competition to find companies committed to driving global positive change, the event will feature an AI theme with discussions on investments, trends and regional developments in this area.

Day 2 (22 Oct) – For a third year in a row, Game On! 2024, hosted by MaGESpire, will celebrate the essence of gaming, art, music, and entertainment (GAME) industries at Soho House, Sheung Wan. If you are a hardcore gaming fan or art / music enthusiast or an entertainment aficionado keen to learn more about how new technologies are transforming this space, then you must join us!

Day 3 (23 Oct) – LOUDER Connect, organised by LOUDER Global will be held at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum that will boasts a diverse network of global speakers, each brought together to collaborate and engage in meaningful conversations. The event will showcase a series of engaging Radical Debates, mentor-business matching, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities at the iconic Maritime Museum and Star Ferry.

Day 4 (24 Oct) – Hosted by Brinc, the Asia Health Innovation Summit 2024 will be held at TOWER 535 in the vibrant district of Causeway Bay. This premier event will unite Asia’s health technology ecosystem, bringing together startups, professionals, investors and government to drive transformative innovation in healthcare. Key discussions include advancements in biotechnology, AI, MedTech, and wholistic well-being and more.

Day 5 (25 Oct) – Organised by New World Development, 1.5°C Summit – The Defining Decade for Impact with Tech will be held at K11 Musea. This unique tech summit on climate change is dedicated to identifying and implementing the necessary actions to reduce emissions over the next decade. The event will convene leading experts, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders who are actively engaged in mitigating the effects of climate change. Participants will share their insights on how technology can revolutionise industries and foster a more sustainable future.

Community events

The StartmeupHK Festival 2024 will feature an engaging array of community events across Hong Kong, providing attendees with exceptional opportunities to discover innovative ideas and connect with a diverse network of people.

20 Oct – Led by Hong Kong’s experimental activity group, Rock & Run, join a group of like-minded individuals for the Victoria Peak Sunset Hike – a perfect way to end your day with stunning views!

21 Oct – With the support of Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, tap into the regional VC investors with rev Hong Kong, for insights into the propositions, and personalities, of your future potential backers at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center. Connect with top VCs, spanning Pre-Seed to Series B, as they pitch their funds in just 5 minutes, followed by your questions.

21 & 24 Oct – Start your day with an exclusive small-group breakfast designed for people leaders in a Head role across business and HR, to connect, collaborate, and inspire one another. People Leaders’ Breakfast Roundtable is a unique opportunity to exchange insights around strategies for leadership and people development for the talent landscape in HK, in a relaxed and closed-door setting. A limited 10-guest experience will be curated for each day.

23 Oct – In partnership with The Hong Kong British Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Eaton Club, come check out the UK Tech Founders Showcase Event where leading tech founders from the UK will showcase their latest innovations and solutions. The evening features fireside chats with UK tech founders who will share their insights, providing a valuable opportunity to network with industry peers while enjoying drinks and light snacks.

23 Oct – To wrap up StartmeupHK Festival 2024, join Rock & Run for a Central Harbourfront Evening Run. It’s going to be an amazing scenic run to see a different side of Hong Kong.

24 Oct – Join us for an evening of China PropTech Startup Expedition in partnership with UrbanLab and HKPTA. This exclusive event will showcase Mainland China’s tech startups that have their sights set on global success through market development in Hong Kong and beyond.

Road shows

The Startups team has been going on road shows and will continue to promote Hong Kong and the Festival to a wider global audience.

The London Startup Conference 2024 that was held on 27 June gathered startup founders, investors, and industry experts for networking and workshops focused on business growth.

Following this, IVS2024 KYOTO was held on 5 July. Participants explored the intersection of Japan’s cultural heritage and modern technology, emphasising web2, web3, and AI advancements.

On 13 July, International Graduates & Returnees Entrepreneurship Sharing in Chengdu highlighted the entrepreneurial journeys of international students and returnees.

The UrbanLab Global Expedition x Hong Kong 1.5°C Summit Briefing on 16 August witnessed discussions on the opportunities through Hong Kong, while the Georgian National Startup Competition on 20 August aimed to connect emerging market founders with investors.

A series of Startup Nights in Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou throughout September also helped provide networking platforms for scaling startups in Asia.

The Game On! 2024 – Dubai Edition event was held on 13 September to celebrate the gaming and entertainment industries, and The Latin Kaleidoscope event in Hong Kong on September 20-21 showcased Latin American culture and innovation.

Last but not least, The Barcelona Startup Conference 2024 on 1 October will bring together local startup leaders and investors for collaboration and growth opportunities.

About Invest Hong Kong

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) is the department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and mainland businesses to set up and expand in Hong Kong. It offers free advice and services to support companies from the planning stage right through to the launch and expansion of their business. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.

About StartmeupHK

StartmeupHK is an initiative by InvestHK aimed at helping founders of innovative and scalable startups from overseas to set up or expand in Hong Kong. Our services include providing information about the startup ecosystem here in Hong Kong, connecting people to the startup community, hosting startup events and helping to foster a positive environment for startups to thrive. Find out more at www.startmeup.hk, our one-stop portal to Hong Kong’s startup ecosystem. For enquiries, please contact us at startmeuphk@investhk.gov.hk.

