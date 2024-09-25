AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Everise Signs Agreement to Acquire Continuum Global Solutions’ Healthcare Vertical

PRNewswire September 25, 2024

The acquisition strengthens the foundation for Everise
as an end-to-end healthcare experience provider

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global healthcare customer experience company Everise today announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire the healthcare vertical of Continuum Global Solutions (CGS), a customer services management company, from Skyview Capital. The strategic move enhances Everise’s capabilities in pharmacy benefit management, expanding the company’s growth prospects.

The combined entity will expand its healthcare payer and provider customer footprint in the US. Everise will offer a broader suite of healthcare services, which will now extend to specialty clinic and retail pharmacy businesses. Over 8,000 CGS employees will join Everise, where a smooth transition and transfer of expertise will be ensured.

“We are impressed by the healthcare vertical Skyview has built and are delighted to welcome the CGS healthcare team to Everise. The integration of CGS’ healthcare vertical will broaden and deepen our healthcare expertise, solidifying our position as an end-to-end healthcare experiences provider in the payer and pharmacy benefits segments of the healthcare services market. I am confident that our combined expertise will accelerate our journey as a global healthcare BPO leader with our shared vision of transforming customer experiences,” shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

“We are incredibly proud of the immense growth CGS has achieved under our stewardship, evolving into a leader within healthcare services. After careful consideration, we are happy to have selected Everise, backed by world class private equity sponsors Warburg Pincus and Brookfield, as the new leader to continue this positive momentum, and we wish them every success in the future,” shared Naeem Arastu, Partner & COO of Skyview Capital.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Everise, established in 2016, has rapidly grown in the healthcare services outsourcing space. Headquartered in the US, with over 28,000 employees in eight markets, Everise provides customer service solutions to some of the largest healthcare companies in the US and worldwide, harnessing emerging technologies such as AI and speech analytics to transform the customer experience journey. The company is acclaimed for its leadership, people-focused culture, and commitment to being an exemplary business partner.

Since 2018, CGS has established itself as an end-to-end business process outsourcing provider with a strong US base and global offshore presence, with 25 sites in 12 countries. The company specializes in omnichannel customer services management.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world’s leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 28,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world’s best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Founded in 2005, Skyview Capital, a global private investment firm with principal offices in Miami, Los Angeles, and London, England, specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. For more information, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

