TotalEnergies ENEOS Completes Solar Rooftop Project with Indonesia’s Leading Shoe Manufacturer, PT Bintang Indokarya Gemilang

BREBES, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TotalEnergies ENEOS has successfully completed the installation of a 2.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar rooftop system for Indonesia’s leading shoe manufacturer and partner of globally renowned sportwear brand, PT Bintang Indokarya Gemilang.

As part of this long-term partnership, TotalEnergies ENEOS fully funds, installs and operates the PV solar system, while PT Bintang Indokarya Gemilang only pays for the electricity produced for 25 years, without any upfront costs.

With more than 4,500 solar modules installed, the PV system generates approximately 3,740 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. This not only brings about significant cost savings for PT Bintang Indokarya Gemilang but also reduces the company’s overall annual carbon footprint by about 3,030 tons of CO 2 emissions – equivalent to planting over 45,450 trees or getting 650 cars off the road.

“It is a privilege to be chosen as the trusted partner of PT Bintang Indokarya Gemilang for the project, helping our customer take the essential next step in their decarbonization journey. Our commercial and industrial experience, enhanced by our in-depth understanding of the manufacturing sector, enabled us to offer customized solar solutions that meet their stringent safety requirements and sustainability goals. We look forward to the continued long-term partnership with PT Bintang Indokarya Gemilang over the next 25 years,” said Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific.

PT Bintang Indokarya Gemilang, a subsidiary of PT Panarub Industry, is a prominent footwear manufacturer in Indonesia. Renowned for its extensive production capabilities in Brebes, Central Java, the company is recognized for producing footwear for a globally renowned sportwear brand.

To learn more about TotalEnergies ENEOS tailored solar solutions, check out our free brochure, or contact us directly for more information.

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and Electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. At the end of 2023, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 22 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS’ first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

X LinkedIn Facebook Instagram

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group’s envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group’s envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms “ENEOS”, “ENEOS Group” in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/totalenergies-eneos-completes-solar-rooftop-project-with-indonesias-leading-shoe-manufacturer-pt-bintang-indokarya-gemilang-302257866.html

SOURCE TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia