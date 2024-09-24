Morning Line Club Set to Revolutionize Horse Racing Through Fractional Ownership

Morning Line Club, the innovative platform transforming horse ownership and investment, has raised its seed funding

With a $1,000 Entry Fee, global investors can now secure racing and breeding shares of each horse in the portfolio, which will be traded on Morning Line Club’s secondary marketplace

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Morning Line Club has completed its seed funding, revolutionizing horse ownership and investment. This milestone marks an innovation in the equine investment space, allowing the company to continue its mission of democratizing horse ownership and breeding.

With the seed funding round complete, Morning Line Club is now offering Entry Fees to investors worldwide, starting at $1,000. An Entry Fee gives investors at least two racing shares and two breeding shares of each horse in the portfolio. The company has already built a strong user base, signaling a high demand for more accessible and transparent ways to invest in the horse racing industry.

In the coming months, Morning Line Club will also launch the world’s first Security Compliant Marketplace for racehorse ownership and breeding, introducing a new alternative asset class in premium thoroughbreds. This will enable investors to buy, sell, and trade fractional ownership and breeding shares through cutting-edge technology, while managing their portfolios with real-time data and performance insights.

Investors worldwide can earn up to 80% of purse winnings and 50% of breeding fees for each horse in their portfolio and receive instant liquidity from their winnings, democratizing access to the prestigious world of horse racing and empowering a new generation of investors to enter the world of horse ownership.

“We are thrilled to have completed our seed round, which will accelerate our growth and enable us to continue reshaping the landscape of horse investing. Our goal is to break down the barriers of entry and bring more flexibility, transparency, and opportunity to this exciting asset class, whilst also forming strategic partnerships within the horse racing industry” said Joel Funk, CEO of Morning Line Club.

The seed round was led by prominent investors, including blockchain platform, Avalanche. This infusion of capital will be used by the company to enhance the platform’s user experience, expand its offerings, and further Morning Line Club’s vision of making horse ownership an attainable investment option for all accredited investors.

A spokesperson at Avalanche, commented: “We are excited to welcome Morning Line Club to the Avalanche ecosystem. The platform is an innovative way for participants to get access to an asset class that has traditionally been very intensive from a capital, social, and labor perspective. Tokenized alternative assets, like those provided by Morning Line Club, continue to be a premier use case for blockchains, allowing for the automatic distribution of profits with enhanced transparency.”

Morning Line Club is also proud to announce acclaimed actor Kevin Dillon, renowned for his role as Johnny “Drama” Chase on the hit series Entourage, as its Brand Ambassador. Kevin Dillon is a passionate advocate for horse racing and brings a wealth of industry knowledge and enthusiasm to his role at Morning Line Club. Dillon’s love for the sport spans decades, evident in his frequent appearances at renowned racetracks and his support for equine welfare causes.

On Kevin’s involvement, Funk said: “It is great to welcome Kevin Dillon to the Morning Line Club family. Kevin’s passion for horse racing and his commitment to our mission make him an invaluable partner. With the support of our investors and Kevin’s enthusiasm, we are accelerating our vision of democratizing horse ownership and redefining the racing experience.”

“I am honored to partner with Morning Line Club,” Dillon commented. “As a lifelong fan of the sport, I’m excited to support this innovative platform and help introduce more people to the thrill of horse racing.”

