AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ADFW Unveils Top Finance Leaders Set to Speak at 2024 Edition

PRNewswire September 25, 2024
  • The initial cohort of speakers includes senior leaders from global banking institutions such as UBS, State Street, BNY, Santander, Standard Chartered, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Starling Bank and OakNorth Bank.
  • The lineup includes the CEOs, Founders and Chairs of global investment power houses such as Bridgewater, Nuveen, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, PGIM, GQG, Hillhouse, Investcorp, Prosus, Brookfield, AXA IM, Alterra, Brevan Howard, Two Sigma and Marshall Wace.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), hosted by ADGM, has announced that its 2024 edition will gather more than 300 speakers from across the globe, including the CEOs and Chairs of 50 global financial institutions.

ADGM Logo

Among the confirmed speakers are finance titans such as Sergio Ermotti – Group CEO of UBS, Bill Huffman – CEO of Nuveen, David Hunt – President & CEO of PGIM, Isabelle Scemama – Global Head of AXA IM, Bill Ford – Chairman & CEO of General Atlantic, Shayne Nelson – Group CEO of Emirates NBD, Ray Dalio – Founder of Bridgewater, Rajiv Jain – Chairman and CIO of GQG Partners, Mohammed Alaradhi – Executive Chairman of Investcorp, His Excellency Ambassador Majid AlSuwaidi – CEO of Alterra, Jeremy Allaire –Co Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle and Mohamed Abdelbary – CEO of ADIB.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: “As Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its position as a global financial powerhouse, ADFW 2024 will be a pivotal moment for the financial industry. The rapidly increasing participation of CEOs from globally significant financial institutions, underscores ADFW’s rising prominence and influence as a leading platform. At ADGM, we are committed to driving meaningful dialogue, fostering innovation, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as the Capital of Capital.”

Local and regional government and government-affiliated leaders will also take centre stage at this year’s ADFW with prominent names such as Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan – President & CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), H.R.H. Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud – Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq AlMarri – Minister of Economy of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi – Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention at Ministry Of Economy of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak – Minister of Climate Change & Environment of the UAE, H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi –Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

In addition to Robert Salomon – Dean of Stern at NYUAD, Chi-Man Kwan – Group CEO and Founder of Raffles Family Office, Kim Fournais – CEO, Saxo Bank, Christian Angermeyer – Founder, Aperion Investments, Hatem Dowidar – Group CEO of E&, , Rishi Khosla – Co-Founder & CEO of Oaknorth, Javier Carranza – Global Head of Wealth of Grupo Santander, Shamsir Vayalil – Founder and Non-Executive Chairman & CEO of Burjeel Holdings and Andrew Sullivan – EVP & Head of International Businesses of Prudential.

 

SOURCE ADGM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.