OutSystems Announces Expansion into South Korea to Drive Digital Transformation with Low-Code

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced its Asia-Pacific operations expansion into South Korea. As businesses in the region look to rapidly digitalise their operations, OutSystems is poised to address the demand through its low-code application generation platform and generative AI solutions for developers and IT teams.

By 2030, 30% of local South Korean companies plan to adopt AI technologies, reflecting an unprecedented rate at which the need for AI in businesses is evolving. In addition, the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT has pledged to develop the country’s future technologies like AI, AI semiconductors, 5G and 6G communication, quantum, metaverse and cyber security. These innovations highlight the tremendous potential of South Korea’s technological landscape.

“Fueled by the government’s initiatives, many leading businesses in South Korea are recognising the significant benefits of AI. The use of low-code and generative AI development platforms will improve their deployment rates and cost savings while increasing agility,” said Tomohiro Mieno, Regional Vice President of Northeast Asia, OutSystems. “Our presence in South Korea will enable us to provide more tailored and immediate support to our customers, helping more businesses enhance their operational efficiencies and achieve their digital goals.”

The OutSystems partner ecosystem is an essential part of the strategy to further develop the Korean market. OutSystems has developed partnerships with a number of regional system integrators to help accelerate customer engagements by providing differentiated solutions, industry use cases and value across the market. Leading organizations such as BK Planet, Nlln, VNTG, CloIT, Hanwha Systems, SK C&C and FPT partner with OutSystems to provide unparalleled customer service. Through this partner network across the region, more than 25 customers have adopted OutSystems, including divisions within five of the leading Korean chaebols (conglomerates).

With South Korea recognised as an innovation leader ranked top 10 in the Global Innovation Index, local businesses are rapidly digitizing their operations to stay aligned with user demands.

According to global estimates from market experts, 75% of enterprise software engineers will use AI coding assistants by 2028, up from less than 10% in early 2023, and OutSystems intends to deliver this advantage to businesses in the region and bridge the gap between AI expertise and practical implementation in software development.

“South Korea, an emerging economy in Asia Pacific, is an important market for OutSystems. Businesses here are rapidly advancing in the digital economy, and a low-code app generation platform can drive that growth” said Mark Weaser, Vice President of OutSystems APAC. “OutSystems is fully committed to supporting the digital growth of South Korean businesses.”

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 750,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

