QS Global MBA & Business Master’s Rankings 2025: World’s Best Business Schools Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its annual Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings.
The 2025 edition spans 58 countries and territories, analysing 340 global MBAs alongside a series of high-demand Business Master’s Rankings, including Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management.
The United States dominates the MBA table, with Stanford GSB’s MBA named the world’s #1 for the fifth year while The Wharton School remains second and Harvard Business School comes third.
|
QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025: Top-10
|
Institution
|
Country/Territory
|
2025
|
2024
|
Stanford GSB
|
US
|
1
|
1
|
Penn (Wharton)
|
US
|
2
|
2
|
Harvard Business School
|
US
|
3
|
3
|
MIT (Sloan)
|
US
|
4
|
6
|
London Business School
|
UK
|
5
|
4
|
HEC Paris
|
France
|
6
|
5
|
Cambridge (Judge)
|
UK
|
7
|
=9
|
Columbia Business School
|
US
|
8
|
7
|
IE Business School
|
Spain
|
9
|
8
|
IESE Business School
|
Spain
|
10
|
=9
Global MBA Rankings: Regional Overview
- Asia: National University of Singapore ranks 25th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.
- Canada: Toronto (Rotman) is 39th, the only Canadian school in the top 50. It is a national leader in Employability, Thought Leadership, and Diversity.
- China: Tsinghua University ranks 29th, boasting excellent Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.
- Europe: HEC Paris in France ranks 6th globally, the best in Europe due to Thought Leadership, Alumni Outcomes, and Return on Investment. It is followed by Spain’s IE Business School (9th).
- Latin America: EGADE Business School (Mexico) ranks 56th, with top Alumni Outcomes and Thought Leadership.
- Arab Region: AUB (Suliman S. Olayan) ranks 79th globally, excelling in Return on Investment and Alumni Outcomes.
- Oceania: Melbourne Business School leads, ranking 32nd globally thanks to Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.
- UK: London Business School ranks 5th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.
Business Master’s Rankings: Overview
- HEC Paris: #1 for Master’s in Management and Marketing.
- Oxford (Said): #1 for Master’s in Finance.
- MIT Sloan: #1 for Master’s in Business Analytics.
- Michigan (Ross): #1 for Master’s in Supply Chain Management.
QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: “The QS Graduate Management Education rankings provide independent insights for career-driven students navigating global business education, helping them shape their professional paths. We encourage future leaders to explore these insights and connect with peers and mentors at our in-person and virtual events.”
Methodology:
