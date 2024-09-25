QS Global MBA & Business Master’s Rankings 2025: World’s Best Business Schools Revealed

QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: “The QS Graduate Management Education rankings provide independent insights for career-driven students navigating global business education, helping them shape their professional paths. We encourage future leaders to explore these insights and connect with peers and mentors at our in-person and virtual events.”

The United States dominates the MBA table, with Stanford GSB’s MBA named the world’s #1 for the fifth year while The Wharton School remains second and Harvard Business School comes third.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.