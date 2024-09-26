AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography (PPG) for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

SYDNEY, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart health—using a noninvasive fingertip sensor. The study, co-authored by Cardiex’s team, was published in the respected journal Pulse.

Cardiex logo

The study, titled “Validation of Noninvasive Derivation of the Central Aortic Pressure Waveform from Fingertip Photoplethysmography Using a Novel Selective Transfer Function Method,” demonstrates that Cardiex’s technology can accurately capture key cardiovascular data from a simple fingertip sensor. The method leverages photoplethysmography (PPG)—an optical technique widely used in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches—offering a powerful and accessible tool for advanced heart health monitoring.

Key findings include:

  • Strong correlation between fingertip sensor measurements and traditional methods, with heart health indicators showing excellent alignment.
  • The fingertip sensor offers a user-friendly, noninvasive way to measure central aortic pressure parameters without calibration, making heart health monitoring more accessible and comfortable.
  • Twenty clinically relevant parameters were captured from the converted PPG waveforms, including central systolic blood pressure, central diastolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, central augmentation pressure, central augmentation index, subendocardial viability, and pulse pressure amplification, amongst others.

Relevance in the Wearable Health Market:

The use of PPG technology in this study is especially significant as the wearable market continues to expand, with consumers seeking more advanced health insights without the need for frequent calibration. Cardiex’s innovation aligns with this trend offering consumers the ability to track clinical grade biomarkers in real-time. These biomarkers have applications in various healthcare fields, including cognitive, renal, maternal, metabolic health, and heart failure management. The technology’s ease of use and capacity for continuous monitoring place Cardiex at the forefront of the growing wearable health sector, which increasingly prioritizes deeper and more accurate health data.

“This study is a significant validation of Cardiex’s technology and its ability to deliver critical heart health insights in a simpler, more convenient way,” said Craig Cooper, CEO of Cardiex. “Our PPG-based fingertip technology has the potential to transform heart health monitoring, offering a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare providers. This breakthrough also opens up exciting opportunities for integration into the wearable health tech market, where continuous and noninvasive monitoring is becoming the gold standard.”

The study confirms that Cardiex’s PPG-based solution can provide valuable cardiovascular data in a comfortable, portable format, paving the way for broader adoption in both medical and consumer-grade wearables.

The full study is now available online in the journal Pulse DOI: 10.1159/000540666.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946297/Cardiex_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cardiex-announces-publication-of-breakthrough-study-validating-noninvasive-fingertip-photoplethysmography-ppg-for-central-aortic-pressure-waveform-analysis-302259243.html

SOURCE Cardiex Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.