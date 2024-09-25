DiliTrust Empowers In-House Legal Teams with Secure AI-Powered ELM Solutions Through Acquisition of doeLEGAL

Combined Organization Offers Holistic Legal Operations Platform to Legal Teams Around the Globe

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DiliTrust, the AI-powered suite for in-house legal teams, has acquired the U.S.-based Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) software company doeLEGAL, which provides matter management, eBilling and eDiscovery solutions.

This strategic acquisition accelerates DiliTrust’s U.S. market entry while strengthening the group’s product offering. DiliTrust is committed to empowering in-house legal teams with proprietary and secure AI-powered software designed to digitize their workflows, increasing productivity and mitigating risks.

From contracts to legal entities including matters and board of directors management, DiliTrust provides scalable, all-in-one software for in-house legal departments. Its proprietary, secure AI is GDPR-compliant and meets the most rigorous SOC 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 standards.

A trusted partner to some of the world’s leading companies, including AccorHotels, Royal Bank of Canada, BNP Paribas, Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion du Maroc, Campari, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Desjardins, Eutelsat, LVMH, UNICEF, Veolia and Vivendi. DiliTrust has decades of experience supporting blue-chip companies to conduct efficient and collaborative legal and corporate governance operations.

U.S.-based doeLEGAL has a strong client portfolio, including multiple Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare and insurance sectors. Its software provides insights, helping clients to reduce legal costs by as much as 50% and boost legal teams’ productivity by up to 65%.

“In-house legal teams are facing increasing pressure to do more with less. Our acquisition of doeLEGAL enables us to provide a holistic platform that addresses these challenges head-on, leveraging AI to drive even more efficiency, cost savings, and ultimately empowering their business partner role within the organization” said Yves Garagnon, Global CEO of DiliTrust.

Bruce Kuennen, president of doeLEGAL, emphasized the synergy between the two companies. “DiliTrust and doeLEGAL share a vision of simplifying and streamlining legal operations through innovative technology. By combining our decades of expertise with the DiliTrust Governance Suite, we can further empower legal teams to achieve greater productivity and deliver more strategic value to their organizations.”

Under Kuennen’s leadership, doeLEGAL achieved remarkable revenue growth of 150%. This success was driven by a strategic focus on innovative product development, and a commitment to exceptional customer support.

Following the acquisition, DiliTrust group has over 300 employees around the world. The Paris-based company currently serves over 60 countries with offices in Canada (Montreal), UAE (Dubai), France (Paris), Germany (Munich), Italy (Milan), Mexico (Mexico City), Spain (Madrid) and the United States (Wilmington, DE).

As part of the transaction, all doeLEGAL employees will join DiliTrust; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition marks DiliTrust’s fourth acquisition in two years since the investment of financial sponsors Cathay Capital, Eurazeo, and Sagard in 2022 and reinforces its commitment to provide cutting-edge legal tech solutions globally and its dedication to empowering in-house legal teams and allowing them to focus on strategic decision-making and to maximize their impact within the organization.

