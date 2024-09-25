AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Deltek Recognized by J.D. Power for Providing an Outstanding Customer Service Experience for its Assisted Technical Support Program

PRNewswire September 25, 2024

This is the fifth time Deltek’s customer service experience has been recognized with a certification from J.D. Power

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that it has earned the prestigious J. D. Power “Certified Assisted Technical Support Program” for providing an outstanding customer service experience. This recognition is given to companies that have exceeded the J.D. Power customer satisfaction global software benchmarks based on standards of customer service excellence and have successfully completed a rigorous operational audit across their support footprint.

Deltek - Know more. Do more.

The program’s best practices and benchmarks are updated regularly to account for changing customer preferences and are built through comprehensive research spanning multiple industries. The certification process also includes a satisfaction survey of customers which sought service through Deltek’s assisted channels. 

As part of Deltek’s operational evaluation for Certification, J.D. Power scored more than 100 best practices based on the current service operations environment and customer needs. Also required for the Certification, Deltek’s customers participated in a survey, based on J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction research, to assess and benchmark its customer service experience compared to industry top performers. The customer survey took various factors contributing to Deltek’s performance into account including, but not limited to:

  • Usefulness of information provided to customers
  • Courtesy of Deltek’s technical support representative
  • Knowledge of Deltek’s technical support representative
  • Timeliness of resolving customer problems
  • Overall experience with Deltek’s technical support team

“On behalf of everyone at Deltek, we’re proud to be recognized with this certification from J.D. Power once again. This is a testament to the work that our team does every day to provide an excellent experience for our customers,” said Margo Martin, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. “An integral part of Deltek’s core values is to earn the right to be our customers’ trusted advisors. This distinction highlights that value and our commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience across global software and cloud service providers year-after-year.”

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

Deltek Contact:
Deltek Media Relations Team
press@Deltek.com

SOURCE Deltek

