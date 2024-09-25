SMU Ranked First in Asia in the QS Masters in Finance rankings

Placing first globally, SMU’s MSc in Wealth Management leads in value-for-money and thought leadership, while the SMU MBA sets a new record with its Top 5 in Asia ranking

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Management University (SMU) Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB) placed first in Asia in the newly released 2025 QS Masters in Finance Rankings. Amongst Master’s in Finance programmes worldwide, SMU’s MSc in Wealth Management (MWM) secured the top spot, where it ranked first globally for the measure of Value-for-money and second for Thought leadership.

In a related ranking by QS, the SMU MBA programme sets a new record by placing 5th in Asia, advancing a spot from last year. The SMU MBA also moved up two spots to clinch a global 41st place amongst the 340 evaluated programmes, securing its placement among the very top MBA programmes on the world stage.

Professor Bert De Reyck, Dean of SMU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business, commented, “We are very much heartened by SMU’s excellent performance in these closely watched rankings, which reflect our commitment to enhancing our programmes to deliver on value and thought leadership. This achievement affirms our academic reputation and the tireless efforts of our world-leading faculty members in building strong linkages with industry and in nurturing graduates who hold a distinctive edge in complex and competitive global environments.”

The 2025 edition of the annual ranking by U.K. analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds was newly released on 25 September 2024. By evaluating performance across a range of weighted indicators, these rankings arrive at a rigorous and data-driven assessment to determine the quality of university programmes worldwide.

Please refer to the 2025 QS Business Master Rankings for details.

About the SMU MWM programme

The SMU MWM started in 2004 as Asia’s first and only full-time master’s programme in wealth management, and the first specialised one in the world. It comprises a rigorous curriculum that is designed in consultation with industry professionals and academics collectively. It anchors on the strengths of institutions across Asia, Europe and USA. It is a recognised postgraduate programme associated with the CFA Institute and CAIA. It also embeds curriculum accredited under the local private banking certification standards.

Participants interact with wealth management professionals across three continents, through vast learning opportunities including exposure and immersion in global investing. Regularly reviewed to reflect industry developments, the MWM programme has a careful balance between theory and practice. Graduates obtain deep mastery of wealth management and are fully trained and job-ready. The modular structure allows professionals to pursue the master’s degree while working, and those without wealth management experience can embark on an internship to enhance their employability. Graduates receive the MWM degree from SMU and certificates from eminent universities in Switzerland and USA in just 12 months.

About SMU MBA programme

Introduced in 2009, the SMU MBA is well recognised as a programme that offers a purposefully planned curriculum with an Asian perspective, delivered by a strong faculty panel with extensive teaching and industry track record. The SMU MBA offers flexibility in not only having two intakes a year, it also allows for its full-time MBA programme to be completed in 10 months or in 15 months, while the part-time MBA programme can be completed between 15 months or 18 months.

The programme comprises real-world learning from a blend of award-winning case studies on Asian and best practices of Western companies, interactive seminar-style pedagogy and exposure to an internationally diverse faculty. The curriculum is constantly updated to ensure that the programme keeps pace with the changes in its environment. The SMU MBA programme prepares our students to be digitally ready, analytics savvy and ESG conscious as well as being responsible economic citizens.

Students also benefit from the opportunities to engage with outstanding leaders from the business community, and an immersive and international learning experience comprising overseas exchanges and Overseas Immersion Programme. Post graduation, MBA students are offered the option of enrolling in complimentary MBA elective classes at SMU, to keep up with industry trends and take advantage of learning opportunities.

SOURCE Singapore Management University