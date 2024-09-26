AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • market research

Thailand Tops 2024 Consumer Review Awards by Agoda

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda is thrilled to announce the 2024 recipients of its annual Customer Review Awards, acknowledging over 40,000 properties across 147 markets. Each awarded property has demonstrated excellence in service, securing impressive customer ratings of ‘8.0’ or above on Agoda’s travel platform. This year, 2,920 properties (7%) have achieved the remarkable feat of winning for five consecutive years since 2020, while 13,011 properties (32%) are new award recipients, each striving to meet excellence in service and quality.

Asian markets continue to shine, amassing almost 28,000 awards, seeing an increase close to 35% from 2023, followed by Europe and North America, where property owners also showcased remarkable dedication to quality service. Thailand retains its top position with 5,640 winning properties, with the United States (4,166) and Indonesia (3,837) taking second and third places respectively.

Hotels that have been honored with this prestigious award can post and share the award with their customers. Digital badges are available for hotels to download, enabling them to display the accolade at their property.

Bali claims the top destination spot with 1,032 properties recognized, retaining the top spot from 2023. Completing the top five destinations are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Tokyo, and Phuket.

Customer reviews are instrumental in helping travelers find accommodations that match their preferences. Properties earning a rating of 8.0 or higher must consistently deliver exceptional experiences. With travel activity on the rise, focusing on delivering memorable guest experiences remains essential. The awards acknowledge partners committed to maintaining high standards and providing outstanding service.

Agoda assesses properties on various criteria including Value for Money, Location, Cleanliness, Staff, and Facilities. Additionally, key considerations include competitive pricing strategies and availability.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda said, “As travelers become more selective in choosing accommodation in the evolving and competitive travel landscape, the importance of reliable, high-quality service is paramount. These awards highlight properties that excel in offering safe, comfortable, and enjoyable stays for their guests. The 54 million-plus guest reviews combined for our winners on the Agoda platform highlight the significance of customer feedback and not only assist travelers in making informed choices but also help our partners to refine their services. Recognition like this not only sets these properties apart but also aligns with Agoda’s goal to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

The 2024 Customer Review Award winners have been notified via email and Agoda’s YCS App. For more information and to view the full list of winners, visit Agoda’s Customer Review Awards page.

About Agoda: Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/thailand-tops-2024-consumer-review-awards-by-agoda-302258585.html

SOURCE Agoda

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.