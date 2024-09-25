AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar and OSW Sign 1 GW PV Module Distribution Agreement

PRNewswire September 25, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 23, JA Solar and One Stop Warehouse (OSW), Australia’s largest solar distributor, signed a 1 GW PV module distribution agreement for the global market, covering the period from 2025 to 2027. The signing ceremony took place in Sydney and was attended by key leaders, including Baofang Jin, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, and Anson Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of OSW.

The agreement aims to deepen mutual collaboration in the distributed solar market across Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region, driving the global transition to clean energy.

“I am proud of our partnership over the past five years, which has deepened our market collaboration and contributed to positioning JA Solar among the top two players in Australia’s residential distribution market.” Zhang stated, “Expanding our collaboration into Europe marks an exciting new chapter for us, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside JA Solar to create greater value and achieve significant growth in the global clean energy sector.”

Jin remarked, “As we commemorate the fifth anniversary of our strategic partnership with OSW, I take pride in reflecting on the significant milestones we have achieved together in advancing the distributed solar PV sector in Australia. This newly signed cooperation agreement not only fortifies our strategic trust and collaboration but also highlights our shared commitment to excellence. At JA Solar, we remain dedicated to empowering our partners as we strive for mutual growth and a sustainable future.”

About OSW

Founded in 2013, OSW is recognized as Australia’s leading clean energy solutions provider, specializing in solar energy solutions for residential and small to medium-sized commercial enterprises across Australia, Europe, and the U.S. With an annual installation capacity exceeding 1.1GW, OSW has maintained the top market share in Australia’s distributed solar market for six consecutive years, praised for its seamless integrated services from design to purchase.

About JA Solar

JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company’s business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power plants. With its continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

