Firmable Launches New Construction Database: The First Mapping of All Construction Companies in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Firmable, the Australian tech start-up known for its deep local B2B data, has launched its Australian Construction Database – the first comprehensive mapping and standardisation of data in one of Australia’s largest industries. This product opens new opportunities for businesses targeting the construction industry, by providing accurate, up-to-date insights into companies and contacts for more effective sales and marketing.

The construction industry, despite being highly regulated, is fragmented with a high proportion of small businesses and a lack of standardised classifications, making it difficult to find high-quality business opportunities. Firmable has addressed this by defining and categorising construction data, introducing clear segmentation and sub-sector identification for the first time.

Co-founded by Leigh Jasper, Paul Perrett, and Karthik Venkatasubramanian, the Firmable team brings deep expertise and a proven track record in the construction industry, including their success at Aconex, which was acquired by Oracle for $1.6 billion. Their experience and networks have shaped Firmable’s Construction Database, positioning it as the go-to data resource for the Australian construction sector.

Leigh Jasper, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Firmable, commented on the construction industry’s challenges: “The construction sector is a cornerstone of Australia’s economy employing around 1.2 million people. Despite the size of the industry, most activity is driven by sole traders or small businesses, so the industry has remained unmapped from a data perspective – until now. Our Construction Database transforms this landscape by bridging the data gap, providing accurate, detailed insights that enable businesses to find customers and connect with the right people to drive their growth.”

Matt Perrott, Co-founder and CEO of BuildPass, shared his experience: “The depth of construction data that Firmable has is unmatched by anyone in the Australian market. The ability to segment by specific construction sub-sectors, organisation types, specialisations, and more , allows us to target the right companies and decision-makers better than ever before. It’s a breakthrough for anyone selling into construction.”

Key features of Firmable’s Construction Database:

Comprehensive data mapping: Search and filter across the construction industry by business type, specialisation, organisation type or even pre-qualification.

Search and filter across the construction industry by business type, specialisation, organisation type or even pre-qualification. Key contact data: Access to key contacts, including emails and phone numbers, across the Australian construction industry.

Access to key contacts, including emails and phone numbers, across the Australian construction industry. Industry-specific filters: Advanced filtering options tailored to construction sectors, licences, locations, and other relevant criteria.

Advanced filtering options tailored to construction sectors, licences, locations, and other relevant criteria. Deep data dimensions: Detailed insights into each construction company, enabling a more informed and targeted approach to market engagement.

With this launch, Firmable continues to solidify its position as Australia’s leading B2B database platform, offering the most comprehensive and accurate data for businesses across all major industries.

Firmable’s Construction Module is now in Beta and available for companies looking to accelerate their growth through better business data. Contact Firmable.

About Firmable

Firmable is Australia’s definitive B2B database platform, helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. The platform provides access to the largest database of companies in one place with a rich set of attributes, allowing sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth, better engage with their customers, and save time by leveraging reliable market intelligence.

