CRRC Unveils Eco-friendly Intelligent Passenger Transport Solutions at InnoTrans 2024

PRNewswire September 25, 2024

Unlocking Full Speed Levels and Diverse Application Scenarios

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin, Germany (Stand 210, Hall 4.2), CRRC Corporation Limited (“CRRC”, SHA: 601766) introduced a comprehensive line-up of advanced passenger transport solutions that span all speed tiers and application scenarios. Presented under the theme On Track for A Low Carbon Future, these innovations and their development platforms garnered significant attention from attendees.

Introducing High-Speed Passenger Vehicles for Long-Distance Travel

CRRC has unveiled a range of high-speed intelligent electric multiple units (EMUs) designed for various velocity tiers: 350 km/h high-speed intelligent EMU, 250 km/h standard EMU, and 160 km/h power-centralized EMU platform. The flagship 350 km/h EMU boasts a high-speed transmission TCMS design, enhancing its capabilities with advanced intelligent analysis and driving assistance. The train’s sensor system can comprehensively detect vehicle and environmental conditions, significantly enhancing its operational intelligence. The train was put into operation on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in October 2023 and, as of mid-July this year, had transported over 4 million passengers.

Pioneering Greener Rail Solutions for Non-Electrified Lines

CRRC has unveiled eco-friendly rail transit solutions that respond to the shift towards zero-carbon mobility, including the CINOVA H2 New Energy Intelligent Intercity Train and the 160 km/h Hydrogen Full-Automatic Intelligent Regional Train. These trains integrate hydrogen-powered systems throughout the vehicle, using hydrogen fuel cells to achieve zero carbon emissions while harnessing renewable energy sources. 

Empowering Cities with Intelligent Short-Distance Railcar Technology

CRRC has unveiled an innovative platform for intercity and regional travel, featuring the CINOVA 2.0 New Intelligent Intercity/Regional EMU and the 160 km/h Intelligent Regional Train. CINOVA 2.0 incorporates intelligent driving technology, slashing average per capita energy consumption to under 0.75 kWh per hundred kilometers, a remarkable 15%+ improvement over existing trains. The 160 km/h Intelligent Regional Train redefines urban commuting by providing fast, high-capacity, and bus-like services, ideally suited for transporting travelers quickly and efficiently in central business districts and other densely populated metropolitan areas.

Delivering Cost-Effective Urban Rail Transit Solutions for Diverse Needs

CRRC has developed a diverse portfolio of urban rail transit solutions, including standard metro trains, suspended monorail trains, 100% modern trams, and Autonomous-Rail Rapid Transit (ART) systems. Each is designed to meet varying traffic demands, pushing green urban mobility to new heights. Notably, the ART system uses rubber wheels and virtual track technology to transform urban transport, eliminating the reliance on tracks and overhead catenaries, while ensuring seamless integration into modern public transportation networks.

SOURCE CRRC Corporation Limited

