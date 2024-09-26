AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Personalised Energy Expenditure Data Enhances Weight Loss in Obesity: New Study Findings

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A groundbreaking study published in Clinical Obesity reveals that providing personalised energy expenditure data significantly improves weight loss outcomes in individuals with obesity1. Conducted by researchers at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, this new randomised controlled study demonstrates the efficacy of using indirect calorimetry (ECAL™, Metabolic Health Solutions, Perth, Western Australia) to guide weight loss interventions.

Key Findings:

  • Enhanced Weight Loss: Participants receiving personalised energy expenditure data lost an additional 2.3 kg compared to standard care.
  • 5% WL Threshold: More than 5 times as many participants in the intervention group lost a minimum 5% body weight, as in the standard care group.
  • Improved Fat Oxidation: The intervention group showed a significant shift towards increased fat oxidation, as indicated by a lower respiratory quotient (RQ).
  • Improved Metabolic Metrics: The intervention group also saw reductions in waist circumference and body fat percentage.
  • High Acceptability: Participants reported high levels of acceptability and tolerability for using the portable ECAL™ device.

Study Design: The assessor-blinded, randomised controlled trial involved 52 participants with class 3 obesity (BMI µ 42 Kg/m2), divided into an intervention group receiving personalised energy expenditure data and a standard care group. Over 24 weeks, the intervention group achieved greater weight loss and improved metabolic outcomes.

Implications: Lead researcher Dr. Jonathan Z. M. Lim stated, “This study highlights the potential of personalised biofeedback to improve self-regulation and enhance weight loss in clinical settings.”

Study Link: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cob.12703 

About Metabolic Health Solutions
Metabolic Health Solutions (MHS) is an Australian, award winning, medical technology and digital health company, commercialising low cost, metabolic measurement technology. Poor metabolic health impacts directly on common chronic diseases such as Obesity, Diabetes, Chronic Fatigue, Dementia and diseases of ageing, including certain Cancers.
MHS is an ISO13485 company with TGA, UKPA, CE and HSA Certification for its lead technology ECAL™, which is available in 8 countries. MHS is now developing a clinical weight and metabolic health platform METS_IQ™, the result of 8 years of clinical experience and 10,000 unique patient datasets. METS_IQ™ supports metabolic lifestyle management, medical management and pre/post weight loss surgery care.

For more information https://www.metabolichealthsolutions.org/ECAL-technology/ 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/personalised-energy-expenditure-data-enhances-weight-loss-in-obesity-new-study-findings-302259277.html

SOURCE Metabolic Health Solutions

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.