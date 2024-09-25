AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Finastra hires industry heavyweight to head Lending business

PRNewswire September 25, 2024

Andrew Bateman to drive growth for customers and Finastra

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Finastra today announced the appointment of Andrew Bateman in the role of EVP, Lending. Andrew is responsible for the leadership and growth of Finastra’s Lending Business Unit.

Andrew Bateman, EVP, Lending at Finastra.

Andrew said, “Joining Finastra is an exciting step, and I can’t wait to meet the team and our customers and partners to help support their technology modernization journeys. I am captivated by Finastra’s Open Finance approach and alongside its Gen-AI, cloud and API technology strategy I believe in the compelling offerings we bring as a company.”

Reporting to Finastra CEO, Simon Paris, Andrew brings almost 30 years of experience in financial services. He excels in guiding global teams in modernizing technologies through technical agility, supporting customers’ growth agendas. In addition, he is committed to promoting inclusion, diversity and sustainability within the industry, and strongly advocates for workplace wellbeing and open communication.

Simon said, “It is a pleasure to have Andrew on board. He knows the industry inside out and we are confident that his skills will help our lending customers to thrive in an Open Finance environment. Andrew’s commitment to ‘open’ in all senses of the word – technology and communication – complement our vision perfectly and we look forward to seeing this area of our business continue to flourish.”

Andrew joins Finastra from FIS where most recently he was Head of Sales for Corporates and International Banking. He is based in London, England.

About Finastra
Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of open finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

FINASTRA_Logo

SOURCE Finastra

