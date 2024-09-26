AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Upcoming 7th CIIE Sets the Stage for Unparalleled Global Collaboration

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the world’s economic calendar counts down to the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the organizers revealed key updates poised to elevate the event to new phase. These enhancements encompass an expanded Country Exhibition, a complete booth layout for the Enterprise & Business Exhibition, and the launch of the online supply-demand matchmaking platform. They set the stage for the CIIE to offer unprecedented opportunities for collaborations among businesses, governments, and international organizations.

Expanded Country Exhibition

The Country Exhibition is set to embrace an expanded list of nations, with more than 70 countries and international organizations confirmed to attend, surpassing the total number of participants at the previous edition.

Norway, Slovakia, Benin, Burundi, and Madagascar, as well as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, will be making their debut appearance at this year’s CIIE.

Participating countries and international organizations are planning a diverse range of bilateral activities to showcase the fruitful results of their cooperation with China.

(PRNewsfoto/China International Import Expo (CIIE))

Complete booth layout for Business Exhibition

The Business Exhibition has unveiled a comprehensive booth layout that features six major areas, namely Food and Agricultural Products, Automobiles, Intelligent Industry & Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & Health Care Products, and Trade in Services, plus the Innovation Incubation Special Section that is aiming to provide opportunities for global small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to showcase innovation and promote products in China.

With over 360,000 square meters of exhibition space already reserved, the preparations of Business Exhibition are in full swing. The layout is designed to optimize exposure and engagement for both Fortune 500 companies and SMEs.

Participants can expect a wide range of cutting-edge innovations across diverse sectors, as exhibitors and visitors take advantage of this platform to forge new partnerships and expand their presence in China market. Check out the booth layout here:

https://www.ciie.org/resource/static/zbh/default/assets-2024/download/pdf/2024_FloorPlan.pdf 

Innovative Online Supply-Demand Matchmaking Platform

The CIIE introduces an online matchmaking platform, which has no extra fees for users, aiming to allow for precise, convenient, and efficient connections between exhibitors and buyers.

Harnessing the power of AI, this digital platform offers real-time connections, intelligent matchmaking, and advanced communication tools, ensuring a seamless experience for all users. Its investment promotion section will provide a gateway for real-time engagement with potential investors, maximizing the opportunities presented by the Expo. Explore the online supply-demand matchmaking platform today:

https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/notice/20240913/45803.html

As the countdown to the 7th CIIE continues, excitement is building for what promises to be a pivotal gathering for global trade and collaboration. With a comprehensive exhibition lineup and innovative matchmaking tools, the 7th CIIE is set to provide profound opportunities for growth and partnership on a global scale.

Contact: Ms. Cui Yan Tel.: 0086-21-968888 Email: exhibition@ciie.org 

SOURCE China International Import Expo (CIIE)

