CRRC’s Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Storage Integration Solutions Empower the Global Green Energy Ecosystem

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At WindEnergy Hamburg, CRRC Corporation Limited (“CRRC”, SHA: 601766) showcases its line-up of wind-solar-hydrogen-storage integration solutions, attracting visitors to Booth 241 in Hall B7 of the Hamburg Messe und Congress. The exhibit demonstrated how electricity from wind and PV sources is transferred to the urban grid via a booster station, with surplus power either stored in an energy storage system or used for hydrogen production. CRRC also displayed the full process of energy production, storage, and application within its systems, emphasizing a green, low-carbon, and sustainable ecosystem.

Its renewable energy portfolio includes wind, PV, hydrogen production, and energy storage. With its complete wind turbines as the cornerstone, CRRC has developed a technology and industry chain that spans all facets of clean electricity – from generation to transmission, distribution, and usage. The Company is equipped to offer customized wind-solar-hydrogen-storage integration solutions for various scenarios, accelerating the global shift towards carbon peaking and neutrality.

A Comprehensive Full-Category Wind and Solar Power Industry Chain Established

In 2023, 60% of all new wind power capacity added globally came from China, underscoring China’s substantial role in the expansion of wind energy worldwide. CRRC, a pioneer in China’s wind power equipment manufacturing sector, boasts a complete industry chain and wide range of products. It has successfully created an industrial cluster for wind power equipment, encompassing complete wind turbines, generators, blades, tower barrels, converters, gearboxes, transformers, and more. CRRC offers over 80 models, with flagship products spanning 1.5 MW to 12 MW for onshore applications and 8 MW to 20 MW for offshore applications. Its capabilities in equipment development, design, and manufacturing rank among the world’s best, serving more than 260 wind farms globally with a total installed capacity exceeding 13,000 units.

In April this year, Brinckmann (BM), one of the world’s top renewable energy consulting and research firms, announced the market share rankings for the top four component manufacturers in wind turbine blades, gearboxes, converters, and generators. CRRC secured the top global position for wind generators.

Beyond wind power, CRRC has also advanced the PV industry. Leveraging core technologies from the rail transit sector, such as system integration, converters, and control systems, CRRC has developed a series of portfolio of centralized and string inverters, with over 50GW delivered cumulatively. The offerings are suited for environments ranging from large-scale desert and mudflat power plants to industrial and commercial rooftops, and are used in more than 20 countries worldwide.

Hydrogen Energy and Energy Storage: Flexibility, Safety, Efficiency

The surge in renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, has positioned green power-to-hydrogen as a pivotal solution to address the volatility and intermittency of these resources.

CRRC’s flexible green power to hydrogen system maintains a dynamic balance between hydrogen production load and wind-solar generation capacity. Utilizing wind-solar forecasting, energy scheduling, cluster control, and gas-liquid regulation, the solution embodies flexibility, safety, efficiency, and intelligence. It offers optimal system-level benefits for multiple renewable energy hydrogen production scenarios, including AC/DC, grid connection/stand-alone, and others.

Energy storage is crucial for the development of renewable energy and is a key element of the new power system. It stores and releases energy, reduces wind and solar curtailment, manages peak demand, and enhances power supply reliability. CRRC has introduced the 5.X liquid-cooling energy storage system, featuring a 5 MWh single-cabin capacity and 99% maximum converter efficiency. The system ensures superior safety, longevity, and reliability.

As a global energy technology leader, CRRC aims to spearhead technological advancements, drive the evolution and upgrading of renewable energy technologies, and contribute to the global energy transition towards a cleaner, more beautiful Earth.

