AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bybit Surges to 50 Million Users in 40 Days, Leading Web3 and Global Compliance

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is delighted to announce a major milestone as its registered user base surpasses 50 million worldwide. This extraordinary achievement underscores Bybit’s rapid growth and solidifies its position as a preferred platform for millions of crypto enthusiasts and traders globally.

Strengthening Global Compliance

Bybit has made significant strides in strengthening its global compliance efforts. The platform has actively engaged with local authorities in key markets such as Dubai, Netherlands, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, fostering collaborative relationships and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. These initiatives underscore Bybit’s commitment to operating in a transparent and responsible manner.

Leading the Web3 Revolution

Bybit’s commitment to driving Web3 adoption remains unwavering. The platform’s Web3 team has achieved a remarkable feat, expanding its integration to over 130 million wallet addresses across 30+ chains. This expansion demonstrates Bybit’s dedication to providing users with access to a diverse range of decentralized ecosystems and opportunities. In the upcoming World Series of Trading (WSOT), Bybit’s DEX Wave will feature over 100 partners, including prominent names like Yescoin, Bonk, Catizen, Navi Protocol, Blackcardcoin, and Character X. Traders will have the unique opportunity to explore more than 1 million decentralized tokens, ranging from DeFi projects and GameFi assets to memecoins

Engaging Livestream Events

Bybit has also continued to foster community engagement through its popular livestream events. These interactive sessions offer users valuable insights into trading strategies, market trends, and the evolving crypto landscape. By providing educational content and fostering a sense of community, Bybit has enhanced user experience and driven growth.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, stated, “Reaching 50 million users represents the trust and enthusiasm of our community. We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance our users’ trading experiences. Our Web3 team’s achievements and our ongoing commitment to global compliance demonstrate our dedication to fostering a secure and reliable trading environment.”

Key Highlights:

  • 50 Million Users: Bybit has achieved a significant milestone with over 50 million registered users.
  • Web3 Leadership: Bybit’s Web3 team has integrated with over 130 million wallet addresses across 30+ chains.
  • WSOT 2024: The platform will host the DEX Pro competition, featuring over 100 partners and 1 million+ decentralized tokens.
  • Global Compliance: Bybit has strengthened its compliance efforts in a wide array of markets, including Dubai, Netherlands, Turkey, and Kazakhstan.
  • Engaging Livestreams: Popular livestream events provide valuable insights and foster community engagement.
  • Bybit remains steadfast in its mission to provide a secure, reliable, and user-friendly trading environment while continuously innovating to meet the needs of its vibrant community.

#Bybit /#BybitWeb3 / #Bybit50M

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-surges-to-50-million-users-in-40-days-leading-web3-and-global-compliance-302259429.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.