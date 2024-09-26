AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

NEXCOM is Set to Shape the Future of Cybersecurity at GITEX, Dubai

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

NEXCOM’s advanced cybersecurity and AI solutions help to build secure and intelligent networks across industries

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, is excited to make its presence at GITEX 2024 in Dubai. At NEXCOM’s booth H21-03, Hall 21, visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to witness some of NEXCOM’s most advanced cybersecurity and AI products, with several making their global debut at the event.

NEXCOM’s diverse product portfolio spans from SOHO and SMBs to enterprise and telecom sectors, ensuring tailored solutions for organizations of all sizes. With cutting-edge technology and a focus on innovation, NEXCOM is set to showcase its latest cybersecurity platforms geared up for edge computing and private network.

In addition to its comprehensive cybersecurity offerings, NEXCOM will also showcase its recently developed Edge AI solutions, empowering businesses with faster and smarter operations. These solutions are designed for localized traffic processing, reducing latency, and providing real-time insights at the edge.

NEXCOM will also exhibit its appliances for factory automation and data collection. These smart devices are designed to streamline and secure IIoT environments, optimize operations, and improve productivity. Dedicated OT security product line allows seamless integration of OT and IT networks, and ensures robust protection of critical assets, both wired and wireless.

All GITEX attendees are invited to explore NEXCOM’s innovative product lineup and experience firsthand how its technologies are driving the future of cybersecurity and AI. NEXCOM’s booth H21-03, Hall 21 is a must-visit destination, offering a unique look into the future of secure and intelligent networks.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS’s network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security, Load Balancing, uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

 

SOURCE NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.