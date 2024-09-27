AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Relativity Spotlights Legal Industry Leaders at the 2024 Innovation Awards

PRNewswire September 27, 2024

Relativity’s annual Innovation Awards recognize the change agents of its user community

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the winners of this year’s Innovation Awards at Relativity Fest. The Innovation Awards celebrate the trailblazing individuals and teams building custom solutions, empowering their peers and forging new paths to improve the legal industry and its communities.

Relativity

“Another year of the Innovation Awards signals another opportunity to celebrate our community’s dedication to making a positive impact– whether that be through developing new solutions, providing excellent customer service, or elevating and advocating for their peers in the legal industry,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “This year’s winners exemplify the impassioned and innovative spirit that makes the future of our industry a bright one.”

The winners hail from, or work directly with law firms, financial institutions and consultant management companies large and small, private and public. Through a combined process of a judging committee and a community vote, Best Innovation winners are selected based on how they’ve leveraged the Relativity application programming interfaces in creative ways to solve Relativity’s customers’ most unique challenges.

In addition to the standard six individual and two Best Innovation awards, a new Best Innovation category was added for this year, Developer Partner. This award recognizes solutions created by Relativity’s independent software vendor (ISV) community that are offered directly to customers. Eligibility is restricted to solutions that are not owned by an Enterprise or Solution, Advisor, or Provider Partner.

The 2024 Innovation Awards winners are:

  • Artificial Intelligence: Ben Sexton, Vice President, JND eDiscovery
  • Customer Experience: Jenna Rooney, Director, Client Services, Arete Incident Response
  • Education & Mentorship: Deedra Smith, Managing Director, FTI Consulting
  • Inclusion: Vazantha Meyers, Vice President, Discovery Services, Haystack ID
  • Security: Jenna Rooney, Director, Client Services, Arete Incident Response
  • Stellar Women: Stephanie L. Goutos, Lead Practice Innovation Attorney, Gunderson Dettmer
  • Best Innovation: Developer Partner: Redaction Suggestions in Blackout by Milyli
  • Best Innovation: Enterprise: Flywheel by Troutman Pepper eMerge
  • Best Innovation: Partner: GenAI Toolbox by EY Switzerland

Each of the award winners above exemplify what it means to be a changemaker at the individual, organizational and industry levels. All award winners are determined by a combination of Relativity judging committees unique to each category and a community vote.

Relativity congratulates all submissions for the innovative work delivered this past year.

About Relativity
Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

SOURCE Relativity

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.