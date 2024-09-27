AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Circles Partners with Telkomsel, Providing an Advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform to Enhance Customer Digital Experience

PRNewswire September 27, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Circles, a global telco technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Telkomsel, the leading digital telecommunication service provider in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, to support Telkomsel in accelerating its digital transformation initiatives.

This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge digital services and accelerate technological adoption for Telkomsel with Circles’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and product offerings. These tools will enhance Telkomsel’s customer experience by providing superior digital journeys for customers while also opening new avenues for disruptive growth and innovation. By leveraging Circles’ technological capabilities, Telkomsel can stay ahead of market trends, offer services that meet the evolving needs of its customers and capture new opportunities in the digital landscape.

Deepak Gulati, Senior Advisor and Chief Revenue Officer of Circles, said, “We are excited to partner with Telkomsel, a giant digital telecommunication company in the Southeast Asia. This collaboration validates our SaaS offerings and migration capabilities on a global scale, while substantiating the growing interest from the world’s telecommunication companies in leveraging Circles for their digital transformation and innovation efforts. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to Telkomsel while strengthening our migration credentials, building key reference cases for digital telco brands, and forging global partnerships that drive digital transformation and benefit our partners and their customers.”

Derrick Heng, Director Marketing of Telkomsel added, “Telkomsel is unwavering in its commitment to continually innovate and stay relevant to the ever-evolving needs of our customers by harnessing the latest technologies. This partnership with Circles underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of today’s digital landscape. It also aligns seamlessly with our vision and mission to empower Indonesians, delivering solutions that enable every individual, household, and business to achieve more.”

With Telkomsel joining its client roster through its local partner Phintraco Consulting, Circles continues to grow its portfolio of major telco partners worldwide, including KDDI and e&. For more information about Circles and its services, please visit https://circles.co/.

About Circles

Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform. Partnering with operators in 15 countries across 6 continents, Circles delivers digital experiences to millions of people worldwide. Backed by global investors like Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI, and Founders Fund, Circles continues to push the boundaries of digital transformation in the telecom industry.

About Telkomsel (www.telkomsel.com)
Telkomsel is the leading digital telecommunications service provider in the region, empowering Indonesians to make better today and excellent tomorrow by delivering innovative and superior connectivity, services, and solutions for everyone, every household, and every business, to achieve more. Aligned with Indonesia’s spirit of digitalization, Telkomsel plays the role of the largest convergence service provider, consistently expanding 4G network coverage, developing 5G technology, and implementing the latest fixed broadband technology to enhance customer experience quality. Telkomsel also develops digital services encompassing Digital Lifestyle, Digital Advertising, Digital Enterprise Solutions, and the Internet of Things. Throughout its 29 years of existence, Telkomsel has grown to operate more than 265.900 BTS, serving over 159.9 million mobile customers and more than 9.1 million fixed broadband (IndiHome-B2C) customers nationwide. In its commitment to sustainable operations, Telkomsel adheres to ESG principles to create a positive impact on its ecosystem. For more detailed information and customer services, please visit www.telkomsel.com, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel, or connect with our virtual assistant through the MyTelkomsel super app.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/circles-partners-with-telkomsel-providing-an-advanced-software-as-a-service-saas-platform-to-enhance-customer-digital-experience-302260690.html

SOURCE Circles

