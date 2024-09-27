Food2China Expo 2024 Convened Industry Leaders to Drive Food Industry Development and Excellence for Southern China

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 25th, the Food2China Expo® 2024 & the Guangzhou International Food and Ingredients Exhibition (GlFlF), alongside Wine to China Expo, Guangzhou (Jiangnan) International Fruit and Vegetable Industry Expo 2024 kicked off in Area B of the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou. Organized by the China Commerce Development Center (CCDC), the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangzhou Committee, the Guangdong (China) Imported Food Association (GDIFA), and Constellar-WorldEx Exhibitions (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., and co-organized by the China Food Safety Newspaper and Guangzhou Jiangnan Agricultural Development Co., Ltd, Food2China Expo is also co-located with the 10th Guangzhou International Fisheries Expo. Spanning 60,000 square meters, the Food2China Expo featured nearly 2,000 exhibitors from around the globe and attracted tens of thousands of buyers and visitors. Attendees were able to indulge in a culinary and beverage extravaganza, explore industry trends, and envision future growth.

At the opening ceremony, top management executives and executive directors from participating organizations delivered keynotes, sharing their vision for the expo as a premier international food exhibition whose location in Guangzhou makes it the perfect venue for connecting China with the global market. Some 200 high-level guests joined the celebration including acclaimed food and beverage professionals, officials from consulates general in Guangzhou and commercial organizations from nearly 20 countries, among them, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Belarus, Chile, Turkey, the Philippines, and Singapore. They were joined by delegates from commerce agencies, trade promotion organizations, industry associations, and businesses across China.

Food2China Expo 2024 empowered attendees to:

1) Experience Leading Brands: The expo featured a professionally organized layout with specific zones for each segment of the food industry, covering the entire industrial chain including casual foods, fruits and vegetables (agricultural products), protected origin foods, convenience items, restaurant specialties, food ingredients, meats, frozen foods, wines and spirits, coffees and teas, and dairy products. The meticulous segmenting of the exhibition area provided an efficient platform for exhibitors and buyers to meet and interact, and quickly find suitable partners.

The Brand Pavilion featured long-established brands from Yuexiu Group, including Huangshang Huang, Fengxing Dairy, and Wuyang Ice Cream. Several industry giants, among them, Wens Foodstuff Group, Guangzhou Lingnan Business Travel Investment Group, Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery Group, Yingma Food, Ligao Corporation, and Xinshiji, made their debut with a strong lineup of products. The boutique fruits and vegetables section brought together high-quality produce from around the world, alongside cutting-edge technology vendors. Renowned domestic brands showcased a diverse range of offerings, from traditional cuisine to contemporary fare. They included Zhongnan Agriculture, Shanghai Hui Zhan Fruit and Vegetable Market Management, Zhongxin, Yipin, Guangdong Green & Health Intelligent Cold Chain Technology, Guizhou Jiangnan, Jinsheng Trading, and Guilin Wanhe Agricultural Products. Exhibitors not only displayed their most popular offerings but also engaged with professional buyers through on-site demonstrations, tastings, and interactive activities.

2) Savor Fresh Flavors of Distant Lands: As a premier global food industry event, the Food2China Expo attracted numerous international pavilions from multiple countries, among them, Italy, Chile, Australia, Northern Ireland, Argentina, Turkey, Poland, Spain, Belgium, Belarus, India, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand. These pavilions exhibited premium food and beverages, offering the audience a taste of the exotic. The Italian Pavilion featured high-end pasta, olive oil, wine, and other classic products. Australia’s New South Wales Pavilion highlighted casual foods, organic products, and premium dairy and wine, earning widespread attention and praise for their green and sustainable production practices. The Turkish Pavilion presented a selected range of local brands, including nuts, dried fruits, candies, health foods, baby foods, spices, and fresh fruits. Argentina showcased its national beverage, mate, while Poland displayed local meat specialties. Chile brought its renowned national spirit, Pisco, and Singapore offered a variety of leisure snacks. The rich assortment of products drew countless visitors, making these international pavilions some of the most popular attractions at the event.

3) Experience the Abundance of China’s Offerings: Over 20 regional pavilions from Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, Shandong, Shaanxi, Ningxia, Guizhou, Chengdu, Harbin, Xining, Wuhan, Chenzhou, Yongji, Longyan, Hengyang, Qingyuan, Shaoguan, Shantou, and Meizhou participated in the event. The pavilions showcased unique products and signature commodities from different regions of China. The exhibits included green food, organic products, region-specific produce, as well as agricultural and value-added products. The delegations from Wuhan, Taiyuan, Qiannan, Xi’an, and Shantou hosted a series of local specialty promotion meetings. These efforts aimed to break through geographical limitations and introduce regional delicacies to a broader market.

4) Grasp Momentum of Emerging Trends: Food2China Expo not only brought together leading players from the Chinese food industry but also demonstrated a unique strategic vision amid the rapid transformation of the food consumption market. On the first day of the Expo, several matchmaking and forum activities were organized to facilitate business exchanges. These included the Northern Ireland Food & Beverage South China Regional Matchmaking Meeting, the Chilean Pisco Master Class Tasting, the Singapore Food Festival, and the Sun Yat-sen University Innovation and Creativity Exhibition. These events provided exhibitors and visitors with an international, professional platform for business interaction.

Food2China Expo and Tmall Global also partnered to offer in-depth insights into Tmall Global’s investment promotion trends and onboarding policies for food industry exhibitors, aiming to connect domestic food companies with the international market and expand their reach.

5) Observe Intense Competitions for Service & Food Excellence: The event featured a series of captivating competitions, including the 2nd Asian Pastry Young Chefs Challenge “Ligao Cup,” the 2024 World Coffee Blending Championship Selection Competition & the “Best Coffee Companion Gourmet Food” Competition. Additionally, the 6th China Master of Blended Tea Skills Competition Guangzhou Regional Contest and the 2nd National Pastry Decoration Skills Competition “Sanhe Cup” showcased extraordinary talent and creativity. These events provided a vibrant and enriching experience for the audience.

6) Benefit from Seamless Market Access: As a vital hub connecting China’s food and beverage industry with the global market, Food2China Expo facilitated international trade for China’s specialty food brands and ensured the seamless flow of the production and marketing chain, further bolstering the growth of China’s food sector. By organizing professional buyer groups and catering to the specific needs of exhibitors and visitors, Food2China Expo ensured precise business matchmaking, effectively accelerating the signing of trade contracts and creating a new model for specialized exhibition services.

During the exhibition, the Food2China Expo & National TOP Channel Selection Meeting, an event featuring over 30 leading private channels covering the full gamut of the industry, was held. These channels included community group purchasing organizations, community stores, brick-and-mortar chain stores, e-commerce companies, and influencers from popular short-form video platforms, including Douyin and Kuaishou. The event aimed to facilitate efficient connections between new channel buyers and exhibitors. Additionally, the China-Turkey Food Trade and Development Exchange Meeting and the Turkey Comprehensive Food Specialized Matchmaking Meeting took place. These matchmaking activities were designed to share industry achievements with global exhibitors and visitors, fostering collaboration and paving the way for a prosperous era in the food industry.

While Food2China Expo concludes today, we warmly welcome friends from near and far to participate and attend the show next year September to select the finest products, attend insightful forums, discover business opportunities, and expand business networks.

