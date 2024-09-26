AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 2024 CIICF kicks off in China’s Wuxi

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

WUXI, China, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 China International Intelligent Communication Forum (CIICF) was held in Wuxi City, east China’s Jiangsu Province on September 26. The forum was jointly hosted by China Media Group(CMG) and Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government, and co-organized by agencies including CMG’s Jiangsu office, cctv.com and Wuxi Municipal People’s Government.

Shen Haixiong, President of the CMG, and Xu Kunlin, Governor of Jiangsu, addressed the forum on behalf of the hosts. Distinguished guests from both domestic and international domains attended the event, including Martin Mpana, Ambassador of Cameroon to China and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps; Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy, Head of the League of Arab States’ Representative Office in China; Tan Jianrong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor of Zhejiang University; Piero Scaruffi, President of the Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Research Institute; and Kang Zhen, Vice President of Beijing Normal University. Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin delivered a speech via video.

The 2024 CIICF

The CMG documentary “Wuxi: A City for Music Lovers and the Capital of Traditional Chinese Music” was launched during the opening ceremony. The event featured activities focused on four dimensions: promoting international exchanges through intelligent technology, enhancing communication effectiveness, empowering a better life, and leading youth insights. Through thematic speeches and special performances, it showcased innovative practices from various fields.

The Report on China Urban International Intelligent Communication Capability 2024 was released on the sidelines of the event. In the “World Youth Dialogue” roundtable, five young representatives from home and abroad, including Li Wenwen, gold medalist in the women’s +81kg weightlifting competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, engaged in in-depth discussions, sharing stories of mutual learning through their vivid perspectives and creative audiovisual languages.

During the 2024 CIICF, themed communication activities were held, including the Wuxi Forum on Urban Image International Communication, the Inaugural Forum on AI Digital Humans, and the Digital Cultural Tourism Forum. Besides, accompanying activities such as the 2024 “Encounter with Wuxi” Urban Cultural Exchange Festival, the “Wuxi Goes Global” live broadcasting event and the Visiting Wuxi Tour also took place in Wuxi.

SOURCE CCTV.com

